TecTerminal backs boy child empowerment with ₦1m grant

EdTech company TecTerminal has donated a ₦1 million grant to support the Boy Child Summer Camp hosted by King’s Crown Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to equipping the next generation with digital skills and leadership training.

The camp, scheduled for August 18–22, 2025, will focus on boys aged 10–18, providing leadership development, digital literacy exposure, and personal growth workshops.

During a courtesy visit to the Foundation in Abuja, TecTerminal CEO, Ms. Nnedinma Obioha, stressed the importance of ensuring the boy child is not excluded from national development initiatives.

“Digital equity means everyone has access, and that includes the boy child,” Obioha said. “We’re partnering with King’s Crown to ensure boys aren’t left behind in Nigeria’s future workforce and social leadership.”

Founder of King’s Crown Foundation, Mrs. Nnenna Obi, underscored the urgency of preparing boys for the demands of manhood. “Society demands so much from boys, yet we rarely prepare them for it. We must be intentional about how we raise them. If we nurture our boys, they will thrive,” she said.

TecTerminal has previously impacted hundreds of young Nigerians through bootcamps, school activations, and digital advocacy programs. This initiative marks its first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project dedicated specifically to empowering boys by combining technology training with character building.