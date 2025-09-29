TechCartel is media partner for Nigeria Innovation Summit

By Kenneth Oboh

TechCartel, one of the best technology blogs in Nigeria, has been announced as a media partner for the 2025 Nigeria Innovation Summit, NIS, scheduled for October 7 to 8 at the Muson Center, Lagos.

The summit, which brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and other key stakeholders, will discuss practical solutions for some of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges.

As a media partner, TechCartel will provide comprehensive coverage of the summit, sharing updates, insights, and highlights that showcase the ideas, people, and innovations shaping Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

Over the past 13 years, NIS has established itself as a hub for collaboration and knowledge exchange across Nigeria’s tech and innovation ecosystem. The summit not only showcases emerging technologies and innovative business models but also offers a platform for meaningful conversations on investment, policy, and scaling solutions that can impact millions.

There will sessions on digital transformation, fintech, agritech, healthtech, and more, highlighting both the opportunities and the hurdles in turning ideas into solutions for the Nigerian context.

A statement by the organisers said gatherings like NIS matter because they go beyond networking and presentations.

“They allow diverse stakeholders to align on challenges and opportunities, encourage cross-sector collaboration, and create pathways for tangible outcomes.

“Connecting innovators with investors, policymakers, and industry leaders, summits like this accelerate the development of scalable solutions, foster entrepreneurship, and help shape policies that directly influence economic growth and social progress.

“The summit’s discussions and shared experiences have a ripple effect that can influence how technology is adopted, how startups scale, and how the ecosystem evolves to meet real-world needs,” it added.