TechCabal announces return of Moonshot Conference to Lagos in October 2025

TechCabal, Africa’s leading technology publication, has announced the return of its flagship event, Moonshot, the continent’s most anticipated technology conference.

The third edition of the conference will take place from October 15-16, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Under the theme “Building Momentum,” Moonshot 2025 will convene the most influential minds in African tech, including founders, investors, corporate leaders, and policymakers, to set the agenda for the ecosystem’s next growth phase.

The conference aims to build on the success of its previous editions, which have gathered over 6,500 attendees, to foster collaboration and drive sustainable innovation across the continent.

“The African tech ecosystem has proven its resilience and ingenuity, and now is the time to build sustainable momentum,” said Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media.

“With Moonshot, we are creating the definitive platform for the conversations that will shape the future. We’re moving beyond potential and into a new era of scalable, impactful growth. This year, we’re not just hosting an event; we’re architecting the future of African tech, together.”

Moonshot 2025 will feature an immersive experience with nine distinct content tracks, including dedicated sessions on Fintech, Venture Capital, AI, Big Tech, and the Creator Economy.

Attendees can expect a dynamic agenda with curated keynote sessions, interactive workshops, structured deal rooms for investors, and exclusive networking opportunities to spark collaboration.

The conference has secured significant industry support, with leading African fintech company Sabi returning as a headline sponsor for the third consecutive year.

Other platinum sponsors include: Raenest, Cardtonic, Roqqu, Opay, Busha, Fincra, Flutterwave, D4DHub, Interswitch and Luno.

“Moonshot is the annual heartbeat of the African tech ecosystem, and we are proud to be a part of it once again,” said Timi Oduoza, a key stakeholder at Sabi.

“It’s where the most important connections are made and where the future is decided. We are excited to help facilitate the conversations and collaborations that will build lasting momentum for the entire continent.”

Tickets are still available. For more information on ticketing, speakers, and the agenda, please visit the official website at moonshot.techcabal.com.