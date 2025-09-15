Tech Women Fest 2025 to spotlight women driving Africa’s tech growth

Africa’s technology community is preparing for one of its most anticipated gatherings as Tech Women Fest 2025 takes center stage on October 11 at Regal Hall, Oregun. Organized by NezaTech Africa, the annual festival will bring together women in technology, founders, investors, and industry leaders under the theme Tech for Impact: Innovating Solutions for Africa’s Challenges.

This year’s conference is designed as a space for collaboration, inspiration, and knowledge exchange. With Africa’s digital economy expanding rapidly, conversations will focus on critical issues such as women’s participation in STEM, the growth of startups, and how to leverage emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and fintech innovations to solve pressing challenges across the continent.

Founder of NezaTech Africa, Toyin Abioye, explained that the festival is about more than celebrating women’s presence in technology. It is about building networks that foster sustainable change. “Our goal is to empower women and provide a space where they can learn, grow, and collaborate,” Abioye said. “We want to create a network of women in tech that transcends borders and unlocks endless opportunities. Women are at the heart of Africa’s digital transformation, and Tech Women Fest is here to make sure their voices are heard.”

The 2025 lineup reflects that mission, featuring innovators such as Kieva Chris Amusan of Fertitude, Justina Oha of Digital Equity Africa, Ashley Immanuel of Semicolon, Chioma Okotcha Faloughi of Rivy, and Tolulope Obianwu of Moniepoint Inc. Through panel sessions and fireside chats, they will tackle topics such as overcoming barriers to leadership, securing access to funding, and strategies for collaboration in fast-evolving markets.

Event Producer, Tolu Olawumi, said the event’s atmosphere is unlike any other. “Seeing so many brilliant women under one roof, sharing knowledge and creating connections, is a dream come true,” she said. “Tech Women Fest isn’t just an event; it’s a movement to redefine the future of technology in Africa, with women leading the charge. We want every participant to leave inspired and equipped to build solutions that matter.”

The festival builds on the success of last year’s edition at Zone Tech Park in Lagos, which attracted participants from across the technology ecosystem and featured respected voices such as Mercy Akamo of Turog Technologies and Tomilola Majekodunmi of Bankly. That energy, organizers say, sets the stage for an even more impactful gathering in 2025, with greater focus on inclusivity and cross-border collaboration.

As the countdown begins, Tech Women Fest 2025 is expected to spark critical conversations on the role of women in shaping Africa’s innovation agenda. “When women thrive in technology, entire communities benefit,” Abioye added. “We are building a future where innovation is not only inclusive but also impactful.”