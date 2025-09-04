Tech firm provides solution to online scams, fake social media accounts

In a bid to combat the growing menace of online scams and fake accounts, an African tech company, Social Box Limited, has developed an innovative application called Social Box. The platform provides users with a unique, global, and verifiable digital identity, ensuring a safer and more secure online experience.

According to recent statistics, millions of people fall victim to online scams every year, resulting in financial losses and damage to reputation. In fact, a report from the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) estimates that scams cost the global economy over $1 trillion annually. Moreover, fake accounts spread misinformation, threatening national and global security.

Social Box aims to address this issue by providing users with a unified social profile and a unique Social ID. The verification process involves a thorough Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification to guarantee that the account owner is the rightful owner. Only verified users can post and appear in search results, reducing the risk of fake accounts and scams.

The benefits of Social Box are numerous. For influencers, celebrities, and organizations, it provides a way to distinguish themselves from fake accounts and protect their reputation. For ordinary users, it offers a safer social media experience, free from the fear of scams and impersonation.

“We urge all social media users, especially influencers, celebrities, brands, and government organizations to create a Social Box account and secure their unique Social ID,” said Ibrahim, Founder of Social Box Limited. “Our platform is designed to provide users with a safe and trustworthy online environment, and we believe it has the potential to become the largest community of verified users in the social media and internet world. This means users will be coming to confirm if a social media account is genuine and belongs to the person or organization it claims to represent. Literally, social ID will serve a user’s means of identification online”.

The app is available on Google Play Store and will soon be available on Apple Store. By joining the Social Box community, users can enjoy a range of benefits, including a unique Social ID, a verified social media profile, a unified social profile, and protection from online scams and identity theft.