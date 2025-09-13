Tears, Healing and Hope: Mothers and daughters find new bonds at ‘Mom, Me & Money Workshop’



By Ephraim Oseji

The Bridge-D-Gap Initiative, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young women, successfully hosted its latest “Mom, Me & Money Workshop” this past weekend in the IBA Community.

The impactful event brought together 250 mothers and daughters for a special session designed to strengthen family bonds while addressing critical social challenges.

Through engaging discussions, participants tackled complex issues such as teenage pregnancy, abuse, and family relationships. In addition to these important conversations, the workshop equipped young women with vital skills in financial literacy, savings, and investment.

One of the most powerful highlights of the event was the breakout sessions, where mothers and daughters were separated into different rooms. This created safe spaces for both groups to freely express their individual struggles and experiences without fear of judgment, before being re-united in a moment of reflection and healing.

Another unforgettable moment was the letter-reading session, where mothers and daughters exchanged heartfelt letters they had written to one another. The emotional exchange moved the entire hall to tears, underlining the deep need for honest conversations and restored trust within families.

Commenting, Opeyemi Makanjuola, Founder of Bridge-D-Gap Initiative, said: “We are not just teaching money matters; we are nurturing trust, resilience, and leadership. When mothers and daughters walk in step, society takes a giant leap forward.”

Adding her voice, Dolapo Adelakun, Program Director of Bridge-D-Gap Initiative, emphasized:

“The most powerful change begins at home. By giving mothers and daughters the freedom to listen, speak, and heal together, we are breaking generational barriers and planting seeds of confidence, love, and hope that will ripple into their communities and beyond.”

This event is part of the ongoing “Mom, Me & Money Workshop” tour, which has already positively impacted over 1,500 participants across Lagos, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to lasting impact in local communities.

Previous sessions have been successfully held in locations such as Queens College, Ajegunle Community, ISL UNILAG, African Church Grammar School, Agege, and Dansol.