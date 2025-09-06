Team Lagos wins of 9th National Youth Games

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Team Lagos have been crowned champions of the 9th National Youth Games, dethroning defending champions, Team Delta, who finished in second place.

Lagos were declared winners at the closing ceremony on Saturday, held at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Chief Amaka Ashiofu, representing the chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, announced that Team Lagos secured 110 medals: 52 gold, 32 silver, and 26 bronze.

Defending champions, Team Delta, placed second with a total of 114 medals, including 37 gold, 38 silver, and 39 bronze medals.

Team Edo, who had occupied second place before the final day, dropped to third with 79 medals: 33 gold, 18 silver, and 28 bronze.

A total of 33 states won medals at the event, amounting to 802 medals overall: 246 gold, 236 silver, and 320 bronze.

Vanguard News