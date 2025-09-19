Teacher-Pupil Ratio: Gov. Yusuf employs 4,315 teachers

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has employed 4,315 teachers under the Better Education Delivery for All (BESDA) programme, with plans underway to recruit an additional 2,616 teachers soon.

The governor made the announcement while distributing letters of appointment to the new teachers, noting that the recruitment is aimed at addressing the teacher-to-pupil ratio across the state.

He urged the teachers to teach with passion, serve with integrity, and dedicate themselves to nurturing the minds and character of students.

“Since the inception of this government, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that every school in Kano State is functional, conducive, and capable of providing quality education,” Governor Yusuf said.

“To strengthen the system further, I have directed the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to commence recruitment of an additional 2,616 qualified teachers. By the grace of Allah, this is coming in due course. This will help us achieve and maintain the prescribed teacher-to-pupil ratio across the state.”

The governor added that the Ministry of Education and its agencies have been mandated to intensify monitoring and evaluation to ensure quality service delivery, adequate facility maintenance, and proper utilization of resources.

He also highlighted government initiatives, including the construction of new schools, rehabilitation of dilapidated ones, distribution of books and writing materials across all 44 local government areas, and investment in teachers’ welfare.

“Thousands of teachers and staff have been promoted, and N200 million has been disbursed under the Teacher Loan Scheme to cushion financial burdens. We have also provided 440 motorcycles and 300 state-of-the-art tablet computers for school support officers to enhance supervision, agility, and productivity,” he said.

On school safety, Governor Yusuf revealed that all 44 local government councils have been directed to employ 17,000 watchmen for basic and post-basic schools.

He reminded the newly appointed teachers that their responsibilities extend beyond classroom teaching. “You are to build character, instill balance, maintain ethical standards, and prepare the next generation of leaders with the highest qualities,” he emphasized.

Earlier, SUBEB Chairman Yusuf Kabir commended Governor Yusuf’s political will and passion, attributing the achievements in Kano State’s education sector over the past two years to his leadership.