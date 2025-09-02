Tea firm launches nationwide campaign to promote shared moments

Tea brand Lipton has announced the launch of a nationwide campaign encouraging Nigerians to connect and bond over shared tea moments.

Announcing the campaign in a press briefing held in Lagos, Mimi Edokpolo, Brand Manager, Lipton, said the initiative, themed “Tea So Good You’ll Want to Share,” highlights the role of tea in everyday social life, from early morning conversations at roadside mai shayi stands to evening gatherings in homes across the country.

According to her, as part of the campaign, several popular content creators, including Diary of a Kitchen Lover (Chef T), Schnookums, Pensandi, and Cook with Aluks, will share personal stories about their tea rituals and the place of Lipton in their daily routines.

“Lipton is also inviting members of the public to participate by posting short videos of themselves enjoying tea moments with friends or family. Participants stand the chance to win curated gift boxes valued at ₦50,000 each. Entries for the giveaway are open until September 28, 2025.

“This campaign isn’t just about tea; it’s about the moments that tea makes possible,” said Edokpolo.

“From the first sip at dawn to late night gist with friends, these are the conversations and connections that truly matter. For us, it’s about giving Nigerians more reasons to share, bond, and create memories, one cup at a time.

“The campaign reflects Lipton’s long standing position as one of Nigeria’s most popular tea brands, with its blends widely consumed across diverse settings. By centering the campaign on everyday experiences, the company aims to sustain connections and reinforce the cultural value of tea as a unifying ritual,” she explained.