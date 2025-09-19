Taiwan seeks inclusion in UN General Assembly, ICAO meetings

A general view of the United Nations flag flies at half-mast to mourn the lives of UN workers lost during the war between Israel and Hamas, at the at the United Nations Office Nairobi (UNON) in Nairobi on November 13, 2023. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Amidst the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and commemoration of the 80th anniversary of world body, the Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lin Chia-lung, has called for inclusion of the country into UN system, saying that the inclusion will fulfill UN’s vision of leaving no one behind and becoming better together.

Chia-lung, in a statement, also called on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to consider bringing it into its fold, especially as it sets to convene its 42nd Assembly.

He argued that the country is a key player and an indispensable partner in the Indo-Pacific region, working toward global peace, stability, and prosperity..

“In this fragile global environment, peace cannot be taken for granted. Democracies must unite to bolster resilience and safeguard our cherished values and way of life.

“Taiwan is a key player and an indispensable partner in the Indo-Pacific region, working toward global peace, stability, and prosperity. It stands on the front line of the Indo-Pacific’s first island chain, defending democracy and freedom from authoritarian expansionism. Taiwan also contributes significantly to stability and prosperity through its robust economy and semiconductor ecosystem.

“As the 21st-largest economy, Taiwan leads in artificial intelligence and semiconductors, producing over 60 percent of the world’s chips and 90 percent of its most advanced ones. This economic strength fuels global growth and makes Taiwan an indispensable partner for global development in various fields.

“Taiwan is determined to defend democratic values, both at home and abroad. President Lai Ching-te launched the Four Pillars of Peace action plan last year, which commits to raising Taiwan’s defence spending and boosting whole-of-society resilience. Taiwan does not seek conflict with China and will not provoke it. In fact, Taiwan is urging Beijing to resume dialogue on the basis of parity and dignity,” he said.

Regrettably, Lin said despite Taiwan’s significant global contributions, it remains largely unrecognised by the international community and is unable to participate in the United Nations system, adding that Taiwan’s unwarranted exclusion stems from a deliberate misrepresentation of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758.

“However, UNGA Resolution 2758 does not mention Taiwan at all. It merely addresses China’s representation in the United Nations. The resolution does not state that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), nor does it grant the PRC the right to represent Taiwan in the UN system.

“As the United Nations celebrates its 80th anniversary and with only five years remaining to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it is time for it to fulfill its vision of ‘leaving no one behind’ and becoming ‘better together’ by including Taiwan,” the statement said.

Also, the Civil Aviation Administration under the Taiwan Ministry of Transportation and Communications said the country’s meaningful participation in the ICAO was necessary for global aviation safety.

Despite its long-term absence from the ICAO, the Minister of Transportation, Chen Shih-kai, said Taiwan remains committed to ensuring aviation safety, efficiency and sustainable development of the global aviation sector.

Chen, in a statement, asserted that for decades, the Taiwan civil aviation authorities have mandated and upheld the highest standards of service and safety for meeting ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices.

“As a stakeholder in the international aviation community, Taiwan shares in the responsibility to safeguard regional and global aviation safety through participation in ICAO meetings. With meaningful participation, Taiwan can contribute its professional expertise in pursuit of ICAO’s vision of safer skies and a more sustainable future,” the statement said.