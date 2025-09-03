Tackling terrorism in ECOWAS, Sahel requires linking security with governance – Badaru

Badaru

…Calls for renewed push to operationalize ECOWAS Standby Force

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has stressed that countries in the ECOWAS subregion and the Sahel must link security with good governance and leverage timely intelligence to effectively confront the menace of transnational terrorism.

He stated this on Wednesday at the Regional Conference on Combating Emerging Terrorist Groups and Strengthening Sustainable Security in the ECOWAS/Sahel Region, held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Abuja.

Badaru warned that terrorism has become one of the greatest threats to peace and stability in West Africa and the Sahel, exploiting porous borders, weak governance, and deep socio-economic disparities. He called for a renewed push to operationalize the ECOWAS Standby Force, harmonization of legal frameworks, and the creation of a regional counter-terrorism task force equipped for rapid deployment.

“Our forces require not only modern equipment but also advanced training to meet the evolving challenges of counterterrorism. The operationalisation of the ECOWAS Standby Force must be pursued with renewed vigour,” the minister said.

He further emphasized that defeating terrorism requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond military action to address poverty, unemployment, exclusion, and poor governance—conditions which extremist groups exploit.

“Winning the hearts and minds of our populations will deny extremist groups the local support they seek to exploit. We must combine military strength with governance reforms and socio-economic development,” Badaru added.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, in his remarks, underscored Nigeria’s sacrifices in counterterrorism, noting the Armed Forces’ sustained operations against insurgents at home and its contributions to regional efforts such as the Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Basin.

He said battlefield victories alone cannot guarantee peace, stressing the need for strategic-level cooperation and complementary non-kinetic measures such as counter-radicalization, peacebuilding, and humanitarian support.

Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Major General Adamu Laka, described terrorism in the subregion as an escalating wave fueled by groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, JNIM, AQIM, and the Lakurawa Group. He noted that these groups exploit weak governance and digital platforms for radicalization and recruitment.

“This conference directly responds to the call made at the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit of December 2024, which urged the operationalization of the ECOWAS Counterterrorism Force, mobilization of sustainable funding, and enhanced cross-border cooperation,” he said.

The Abuja conference, attended by regional security stakeholders, is expected to chart actionable strategies for strengthening resilience against terrorism and building a new era of collective security across ECOWAS and the Sahel.