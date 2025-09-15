Sustained marginalisation of Anioma people rekindled my agitation for state creation – Nwoko

Nwoko

…Says it is not personal or political, Anioma people are Igbos in language, tradition, blood, and identity

…Insists creation of Anioma State is both a historic correction and a political necessity

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation, Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North), has said that the sustained marginalisation of the Anioma people and their struggle for self-identity since colonial times rekindled his advocacy for the creation of Anioma State.

He described the push for Anioma State as a long-standing demand for recognition and justice, stressing that it is not a personal or political ambition but a collective aspiration.

According to him, Anioma people, spread across nine local government areas in Delta North Senatorial District, share deep cultural and historical ties with the Igbo.

“We are Igbos in every sense: by language, tradition, blood, and identity,” he said.

In a statement titled Anioma: History, Identity, Equity and the Quest for Statehood, Senator Nwoko said Anioma people had borne the burden of marginalisation over the years but maintained their resilience.

“Today, as the representative of Anioma in the 10th Senate, I affirm with courage that Anioma is Igbo; Anioma deserves justice; and Anioma State must be created. This is not a plea or supplication, but a demand inspired by truth, fairness, and the principles of federalism,” he stated.

Nwoko argued that the creation of Anioma State would correct the imbalance in Nigeria’s federal structure, where the South-East remains the only geopolitical zone with five states while others have six or seven.

“This translates into fewer senators, fewer representatives, fewer local governments, and less federal allocation. Anioma, as an Igbo homeland west of the Niger, is the natural candidate to correct this injustice,” he noted.

He further described Anioma’s location as strategic, with Asaba serving as a natural capital and a gateway between East and West, North and South. He highlighted the area’s agricultural potential, energy resources, and human capital as strong bases for sustainable development.

“Anioma is rich in fertile land for rice, cassava, palm produce, and fisheries. Six of the nine LGAs host significant oil and gas assets, especially in Ndokwa, Ika, and Oshimili. Ndokwa alone is home to some of Nigeria’s largest gas reserves, including the Okpai Power Plant. Our economic contributions are undeniable,” he said.

On the socio-cultural front, Nwoko noted that Anioma people are highly educated, entrepreneurial, and globally connected, with notable contributions across academia, business, politics, sports, media, and entertainment. He also highlighted Anioma’s heritage and tourism potential.

He insisted that creating Anioma State would not weaken Nigeria’s unity but strengthen it by fostering inclusion.

“Anioma has always been a bridge. We are Igbo by heritage but have lived as neighbours with Urhobo, Itsekiri, Ijaw, Isoko, Edo, and Yoruba. Anioma’s unique position makes us natural peacemakers and connectors. Anioma State will deepen cooperation, not division,” he said.

According to him, state creation would also symbolise reconciliation and healing.

“It will honour our martyrs, preserve our heritage, and secure our children’s future. It will be a recognition of Anioma’s sacrifices and a step towards greater balance in the federation,” he added.

Concluding, Senator Nwoko said:

“Anioma people are not to be erased or silenced; they deserve recognition and a state of their own. Anioma State is not a privilege to be begged for, but a right long denied. My quest for Anioma is not personal or political—it is a call for justice and a new dawn of Anioma renaissance.”