SUSPENSION OF EMERGENCY RULE: Tinubu has not favoured Rivers people -Briggs

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A renowned Environmental and Human Rights Activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, has said that President Bola Tinubu has not done any favour to the people of Rivers State with the suspension of the Emergency Rule he imposed on the state.

Briggs, who spoke in Port Harcourt Thursday, said President Tinubu unjustly declared the emergency rule in the state, adding that the restoration of the democratic rule at the end of the six months period cannot be seen as favour done to the state.

Briggs noted that Fubara has to fully support of the people of the state, noting that the backing is natural.

She expressed fears if the support the governor is enjoying can be allowed to be translated into good governance.

Briggs said: “But let’s not mistake one aspect of what has transpired. Fubara has always had the total organic support of the majority of the people of Rivers State of which, I am one of the majority of the women, from market women to all spheres of career women have supported the governor of Rivers state.

“And as you can see, the people of River State are still in support of Siminialayi Fubara. But now, whether that support that we have for him will be allowed to translate into good governance in governance of the people, into peace, into security, into development that needs to be seen.”

She noted that President Tinubu has been the problem of the state, adding that he has not done any good to the state.

Briggs said: “You can’t have peace without having Justice on ground. And so far, the people of Rivers State need anything but Justice. And so, where we are today? The president, for whatever reason, he has believed, has been part of our problem.

‘You see, when people claim that there is reconciliation, it’s like it’s a surface thing. So if there is reconciliation, what is the issue on.

“Again Siminialayi Fubura is the governor of Rivers State. But, Fubara has had six months caught off from his governance, like Government was caught off by six months and Peter Obi claimed back his six months, you know?

“I’m surprised that Rivers people have been told to give up their rights and their responsibility to themselves because of politics. So why are we in politics, if that is what is expected from us?

“Look, there is no favour that has been done to the people of Rivers State. Today, the 18th of September 2025, no favour has been done to us because we have suffered for six months and the president sought with that, we went through this suffering, we are not the people that created the problem.

“The problem was between the former governor and the present governor and there is claim that there was agreement and arrangement where Rivers people did not go into an undertaking With the former Governor of Rivers State or the present governor of Rivers State, the only expectations Rivers people have for the governor of Rivers State. Fubara is for him to govern Rivers State and deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.”