Suspension of 4% import levy to ease inflationary pressure – AON

By Dickson Omobola

Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, has said the Federal Government’s decision to suspend the four per cent Free on Board, FOB, levy on imports would protect businesses in the aviation sector from collapse.

A statement by the group’s President, Dr Abdulmunaf Sarina, and Vice President, Allen Onyema, said if the levy had been implemented, it would have led to higher operating costs for domestic airlines.

According to the statement, the suspension would reduce inflationary pressures and help ensure that Nigeria remains competitive in the global business environment.

The statement reads: “This suspension is a clear demonstration of President Tinubu’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, protecting critical sectors of the economy, and promoting sustainable growth. The levy, if implemented, would have had severe consequences for airlines in Nigeria, leading to higher operating costs, further straining an industry already contending with multiple economic challenges.

“AON particularly lauds Mr Wale Edun for his exemplary leadership as a listening Minister who has shown deep patriotism and responsiveness by heeding the concerns of stakeholders. His decision reflects a strong commitment to carrying out the mandate of the President with diligence, sensitivity, and fairness to all sectors of the economy.

“AON wishes to commendPresident Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, for the timely suspension of the four per cent Free on Board, FOB, levy earlier introduced on imports.

“This bold and thoughtful intervention will go a long way in safeguarding the aviation sector, protecting jobs, reducing inflationary pressures, and ensuring that Nigeria remains competitive in the global business environment.

“AON reaffirms its commitment to working closely with the government to strengthen the aviation industry and contribute to the realization of President Tinubu’s vision for economic growth and national development.”

In April 2025, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, announced plans to reintroduce the four per cent levy.

But Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, in a letter dated Monday, September 15, 2025, and addressed to the Comptroller-General of Customs, ordered the immediate suspension of the levy.