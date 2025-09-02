Suspected student cultists caught with human skull, gun —Police

The Nigeria Police Force

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO—POLICE in Akwa Ibom State have arrested seven suspected student cultists with a human skill and a firearm.

A statement by the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, yesterday, said that the suspected members of the Ku Klux Klans, KKK, confraternity were, on August 28, 2025, caught, following a tip-off by a renounced member and student of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua.

The statement said: “On August 28, 2025, operatives of the command arrested seven suspects in connection with a cult-related assault, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm and human skull.

“The arrest followed a report received August 25, 2025, from a student of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, that he was ambushed and attacked with dangerous weapons along Ikot Osurua by members of a proscribed cult group.

“The victim, who had reportedly renounced his membership of the group, was left unconscious with severe injuries.”

The assailants also stole his Redmi 13C Android phone and N41,000 in cash. Police launched an operation that led to the arrest of seven suspects.”

He listed the suspects including a lady and six others.

“During search on their hideout, operatives recovered one locally made short gun, seven live cartridges, one fresh human skull, a bottle containing a substance suspected to be black oil, and a bottle of Guyanese oil, believed to be for ritualistic purposes.

“Investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to apprehend other members of the gang and make more recoveries. Further developments will be communicated to the public,” John added.