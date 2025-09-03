Suspected kidnapper of 100-year-old man in Taraba arrested

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — Taraba State Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the kidnapping of a 100-year-old man in Sabon Pegi, Ibi Local Government Area.

The victim, Joshua Ubandoma, was abducted from his home on August 6, 2025, by three armed men.

According to police spokesperson ASP James Lashen Saminu, officers from the Ibi Division, working with local youths, tracked the kidnappers into a nearby forest.

After an intensive search, they arrested Kingsley Alose, 37, on September 2, 2025.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue their efforts to locate the remaining suspects and secure Ubandoma’s safe release.

Commissioner of Police Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin praised the swift response of her officers and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents.