Suspected church burglar arrested in Akure, handed over to Amotekun

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 35-year-old man, Oluwatosin Ayodele, has been arrested in Akure, the Ondo State capital, after allegedly breaking into a church.

He was apprehended by local youths and security guards, who later handed him over to the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was found removing electrical fittings and dismantling fans in the church.

“We noticed suspicious movements inside the church that morning. By the time we got close, he had already removed some electric fittings. We quickly mobilised the youths in the area to track him down,” a source said.

In an attempt to escape, Ayodele reportedly scaled several fences before running into the bush near Akure High School, where he was caught by security guards.

He was later handed over to Amotekun operatives for further investigation. Residents commended the quick response of the youths, the school security guards, and Amotekun operatives, noting that the arrest would help curb incidents of burglary in the area.