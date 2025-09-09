Suspected armed robbers attack petrol dealer in Minna, flee with N8m

FILE IMAGE

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Armed men, yesterday, attacked a petrol dealer in Minna, the Niger State capital, in a daylight robbery.

The suspects, who were said to be four in number, attacked the dealer at the Minna City gate, at gun point.

The dealer was said to be on his way to the bank to deposit about N8million cash which was the sales he made over the weekend.

An eye witness who spoke on the condition anonymity confirmed the incident to our Correspondent.

He said: “The dealer had loaded the money in a sack and we learnt that it was about N8million and was on his way to the bank in a Mercedes-Benz car when the suspected armed men driving in a Toyota Corolla car double crossed him.

The amount was said to be sales made by the petrol dealer from Friday to Monday morning.

“The men were four in number and they forced the dealer to stop at gun point just few meters away from his filling station, opened the boot of his car and carted away the sack containing the money,” the eyewitness remarked.

He said as shouts of “Thief, thief, Barawo, barawo rented the air, as the suspects like in a movie zoomed off from the scene on top speed as passers-by ran for safety on hearing gunshots.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Adam Elleman has directed all Area Commanders in Minna and the Divisional Police Officer in Tudun-Wada the area, where the incident occured to swing into action immediately towards arresting the suspects.

The Spokesman of the Command, Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the incident said:” Today (yesterday) about 8.45a.m., report received indicated that there was a robbery around Tunga Market, Minna where a Toyota Camry vehicle, ash in colour with four men crossed and blocked a mercedes vehicle and the occupant of the car was allegedly robbed of a yet to be ascertained sum of money when coming from the old city gate area.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed Area Commander Minna and DPO Tudun-Wada Div to quickly swing into action and ensure a forensic investigation with a view to arrest the culprits while the victim is advised to officially report the incident in the nearest Police station,” the statement added.