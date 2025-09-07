Suspected Abuja suicide: FCT Police Command begins investigation

Following the receipt of a distress call reporting the suspected suicide of one IK Ojo, a 30 year old man through hanging in Abuja, the FCT Police Command has commenced investigation to unravel the incident

Spokesman of FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh while confirming the development said, “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on 5th August 2025 received a distress call reporting the suspected suicide of one Ik Ojo (male, 30) who was found hanging in his residence at Kagini, Dei-Dei area of the FCT.

“Responding promptly, police operatives from Dei-Dei Division visited the scene and evacuated the victim to Kubwa General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. “The body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, has ordered a thorough and discreet investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Further details will be communicated as the investigation progresses.”