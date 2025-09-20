Survivors recount tale of horror in Nasarawa kidnappers’ den

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Unending menace of kidnapping in the state has subjected many unsuspecting residents to horrific torture, payment of millions as ransom and in some cases death.

The sad experience of Mr James Adamu, who was kidnapped last week at Keana, in Keana local government, by alleged Fulani bandits and made to undergo torture after payment of N3.5million to his captor, has left him with trauma and ill health.

“I was picked at about 8:50 pm in Keana town when I went to visit a friend, and it led to the bush where we trekked in the forest that night for eight hours amidst beating.

“While under my captors, I was tortured near death. I never knew I would survive the torture. My people had to borrow N3.5million to give to the kidnappers because they threatened to kill me if that money was not paid within some period.

James regretted that the kidnappers had some informants within the town who provided them with information and the movements of their target.

He narrated that within two weeks, three residents of Keana were picked by the terrorists and a huge amount of ransom was paid before their release.

Another survivor who lamented her experience in a kidnapper’s den said she would rather not think about what she went through when in captivity under the kidnappers because she is yet to recover from the trauma.

“Our state is under siege by very heartless terrorists who are hungry to waste anyone who comes their way. “Especially when they demand for ransom and you fail or even delay paying”, she lamented

“Several attempts were made to rape me but somehow God shielded me. I was with them for four days. The night was usually horrible because we were not sure we would live to see another day”, she recounted.

The survivors appealed to the government and security operatives, tract calls, noting that while under their captors, several calls were made with their informants who directed them on how to pick victims.

The third survivor, Mr. Hassan Sal,e who was still in the hospital, was undergoing threaten for injuries he received from a thorough beating and long hours of trekking.

Hassan, who would not want to remember what he went through while under his captor, lamented that his captors were more than 50 and were of Fulani extraction.