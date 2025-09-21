Dangote Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks loading Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery gantry, during a press conference to mark the first anniversary of petrol rollout and the official presentation of CNG-powered trucks for fuel distribution at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Lekki, Lagos, on Monday, 15 September 2025.

The President of Grow Africa Youth Initiatives (GAYI), Comr. Ozim Temple has called on the Deport and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria( DAPPMAN), to support Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Dangote Refinery in his quest to transform Nigeria and Africa’s oil sector.

Speaking during a solidarity visit of Civil Society Organizations to the refinery on Friday, September 19, 2025, Ozim said he is disappointed at the actions of some individuals, cabals and DAPPMAN towards the efforts of Dangote Refinery.

He stressed that Dangote Refinery is repositioning and curbing the ills in the oil sector and should be supported by all Nigerians, who have been at the receiving ends of the corruption in the oil sector, where markers collect millions of dollars from the government in subsidies, but without commensurate supplies, to meet the needs of Nigerians.

He called on well meaning Nigerians and Africans including DAPPMAN to support Alhaji Aliko Dangote in growing Africa through the Dangote Refinery and other of his companies.

He said only the Dangote Refinery located at Ibeju Lekki has provided employment opportunities for over 20,000 youths and should be applauded and not sabotaged.

Comr. Ozim concluded his speech by describing Alh. Aliko Dangote as a Pan-Africanist , a charismatic entrepreneur who can stick out his neck for the course he believes in, noting that African Youths need to emulate his commitment, patriotism, courage and his passion for African Development.