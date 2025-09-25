Sule Y. Sule @60: Celebrating a Master of Strategic Communication

By YUSHAU SHUAIB

After completing a six-year tenure as spokesperson for the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, in 2006—following my earlier role as Press Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance—a profound realisation emerged. Having had privileged access to extensive data on the Federation Account, revenue generation, and fiscal policies, I felt a compelling responsibility to create a platform that would democratise this vital economic intelligence for the benefit of the citizenry. The vision was crystal clear; the resources, however, were painfully scarce.

Then, an unexpected act of generosity changed everything. Mallam Sule Ya’u Sule, the longest-serving chief press secretary in the history of the Kano State government, got wind of my dilemma. Without my asking, he facilitated substantial advert placements that enabled the inaugural publication of Economic Confidential in 2007. That single, selfless gesture was the catalyst. It birthed not just one publication, but an entire ecosystem that would later include PRNigeria and Spokespersons Digest.

This is just one testimony among many that poured forth at a surprise 60th birthday ceremony for the now Associate Professor of Strategic Communication, Dr. Sule Ya’u Sule. Hosted by the Kano State Government at the Tahir Guest Palace, the event was less a celebration of a man’s age and more an unveiling of his legacy—a legacy built not on self-promotion, but on the quiet, consistent empowerment of others.

The roll call of dignitaries—childhood friends, schoolmates, professional colleagues, and former protégés—painted a vivid portrait of a life lived in service to others. The immediate past and current Presidents of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, Alhaji Mukhtar Sirajo and Dr. Ike Neliaku, summarised the celebrant as the epitome of humility, reliability, and loyalty—a strategic communicator who genuinely believes in the success of others. The Vice Chairman of NIPR, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, commended Sule for his impactful contributions to the public relations practice for over two decades.

The testimonies from government officials were particularly telling. The Commissioner of Information for Jigawa State, Sagir Musa Ahmed, and the Director-General of Press and Public Relations for the Kano State Government House, Sunusi Bature, both highlighted how Sule’s guidance and mentorship helped them navigate the complexities of their roles with professionalism and integrity, steering clear of potential pitfalls.

Perhaps the most poignant tributes came from those who knew him in their youth. Professor Saudat Abdulbaqi of the University of Ilorin, who was his junior when he was President of the Mass Communication Students Association, MACOSA, at Bayero University, Kano in the 1980s, narrated how he was more than a leader; he was a guardian. He was passionately protective of their safety and comfort, guiding them not just academically but as a responsible older brother in the unfamiliar university environment.

Throughout the evening, Sule, the author of “An Introduction to Strategic Communication” who famously shuns personal accolades, was visibly moved. When he finally took the microphone, his response was characteristic of his humility. He expressed profound gratitude for the kind words, noting that he simply hopes to meet the basic expectations of humanity, implying that what he does is merely what one should do for another.

This profound sense of duty is the thread that runs through the illustrious career of Professor Sule Ya’u Sule. Born in the ancient city of Kano, his journey began in 1990 at Triumph Newspapers, where his sharp editorial acumen saw him rise from Sub-Editor to Deputy Editor. His reputation for excellence led to an unprecedented tenure as Director of Press in Kano State, serving under both military and civilian administrations, including Brigadier-General Dominic Oneya, Colonel Aminu Isah Kontagora, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau.

His expertise was not confined to government. He served as Public Relations Officer at Bank of the North and later masterminded media strategies for major political campaigns, including the ANPP Presidential Campaign in 2011. Today, as an Associate Professor at Bayero University, Kano, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Image Merchants Promotion Ltd, IMPR, he continues to shape the field of strategic communication, championing press freedom on the Advocacy Committee of the International Press Institute, IPI, Nigeria.

In the ever-evolving world of media, where noise often drowns out substance, Professor Sule Ya’u Sule stands as a testament to a different kind of power. It is the power of humility, the strength of silent support, and the enduring impact of a leader who measures his success not by his own headlines, but by the triumphs of those he has lifted up along the way. His legacy is a masterclass in the most effective communication of all: the language of selfless action and strategic communication.

*Shuaib is the author of the award-winning book, “Crisis Communication Strategies”, wrote via [email protected]