Sujimoto: Onoh warns Ohanaeze youths against provoking ethnic tension

President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesman in the south east, Denge Josef Onoh, has asked the apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to be cautious in fanning the amber of ethnic tension in the case between Enugu State government and a contractor, Mr. Olasijibomi Ogundele, the Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited.

There has been a row over an alleged contract failure in the contract awarded to the company whose CEO is from the South West.

Subsequently, Ohanaeze Ndigbo issued a statement asking the contractor to return the N5.7 billion involved in the contract failure to the Enugu State government, also referred to Mr. Ogundele as a “Saboteur “

Reacting to Ohanaeze’s position, Onoh told the Igbo group to apply wisdom and restraint, particularly when its jurisdiction does not entail overseeing alleged criminal matters or recovery of funds for governments.

He, however, commended Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide for its passion in addressing issues of public interest and in asking Mr. Ogundele to cooperate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), noting that it is a reflection of the youth’s desire to see public funds protected and development projects delivered.

Onoh, however, said that in the spirit of constructive dialogue and to safeguard the integrity of institutions, there has to be a measured counter-perspective.

He stated that he is not out to defend any individual but to emphasize the principles of due process, institutional boundaries, and the need to avoid actions that could inflame ethnic tensions in Nigeria’s fragile socio-political landscape especially as 2027 political season draws closer to avoid desperate politicians exploiting it to dangerous ethnic dimensions.

He stressed that at the heart of any fair society is the presumption of innocence, which Mr. Ogundele, like any citizen, remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mr. Ogundele has also assured me of his full cooperation with all relevant authorities to clear his name and demonstrated same by freely submitting himself to the EFCC Enugu zonal command, which i personally escorted him.

“The EFCC’s declaration of Ogundele as wanted and the ongoing interrogation stem from allegations of fund diversion and money laundering related to the N5.7–N11 billion Enugu Smart Schools contract. These are serious matters, but they are still under investigation, with his accounts frozen to ensure compliance.

Moreso, Efcc has given stringent bail conditions, which I’m personally aware of but to publicly label him a “saboteur” or demanding immediate surrender without awaiting judicial resolution risks prejudging the case and eroding public trust in our justice system.”

He note that the history of Ndigbo teaches them the perils of rushed judgments, recalling how ethnic profiling has been weaponized against the Igbo in the past.

“By framing this as a settled fact of fraud, we inadvertently contribute to a narrative that could portray the matter as a Yoruba-Igbo clash, especially given Mr. Ogundele’s Yoruba heritage and the Enugu State context. This is unnecessary and counterproductive. Let the EFCC and the courts do their work; premature condemnation only muddies the waters.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as our apex socio-cultural organization, has a noble mandate: to promote Igbo unity, culture, welfare, and advocacy on national issues affecting Ndigbo. This does not extend to intervening in criminal investigations, state governance, contract awards, or partisan political affairs. The Smart Schools project is a state government initiative under Governor Peter Mbah’s administration—a PDP Party-led effort to advance education in Enugu state. Ohanaeze has no statutory authority to endorse or back probes, recover funds, or dictate contractor accountability in this domain.

“Such overreach blurs the lines between cultural advocacy and executive interference, potentially undermining the autonomy of state institutions. For instance, while your council’s support for the EFCC is well-intentioned, it positions Ohanaeze as a quasi-judicial body, which it is not. This could set a dangerous precedent, inviting accusations of ethnic meddling in governance. Instead, Ohanaeze’s strength lies in fostering dialogue, advocating for equitable resource allocation across Nigeria, and ensuring that Igbo interests are protected without stepping into arenas reserved for elected officials, security agencies, or the judiciary.”

Onoh clarified that the Sujimoto matter is far from resolved as Mr. Ogundele has already honored an EFCC invitation for interrogation in Enugu, which he personally, in company with Sujimoto’s lawyers, drove him to the EFCC Enugu zonal command on Monday 8th of September 2025.

He also revealed that Prior to that, he (Onoh) had reached out to Governor Peter Mbah and gave his assurance to bring Ogundele to honour the EFCC’s invitation.

He commended Governor Peter Mbah for his maturity and genuine transparency to ensure that justice is done while seeking all available legal options to recover state funds.

Onoh said that he was equally aware that Mr. Ogundele was grilled for hours on September 8 to12, 2025, and remained cooperative while maintaining his innocence.

He also noted that the joint EFCC-Enugu inspection in May 2025 confirmed delays, but inflation, material costs, and project complexities (which Ogundele cited in his emotional video response) as factors that warrant thorough forensic review and not public vilification.

Onoh said that he was aware that the Enugu State Government has initiated a civil suit to recover the funds and enforce contract terms, which shows Governor Peter Mbah’s commitment to transparency in regards to the issue.

He said that Governor Mbah told him personally that the government will ensure that no penny of Enugu State/ public funds in regards to the failed 22 Smart Schools project will be lost and must be accounted for and he will pursue the matter to it’s logical conclusion.

“This is the burden of leadership Gov.Mbah faces, but your council’s call for immediate action, while urging ‘no drama,’ could inadvertently pressure the process, leading to procedural lapses or biased outcomes. In a nation where anti-corruption efforts have sometimes been tainted by politics, such interventions risk being seen as an external influence, potentially delaying justice or prompting appeals that prolong the agony for all parties, including Enugu’s schoolchildren awaiting their facilities.

“Nigeria’s fault lines are ethnic, and we, Ndigbo, know this better than most. The Sujimoto case involves a Yoruba businessman contracted by an Igbo-led state government—a cross-ethnic partnership that should exemplify collaboration, not division. By publicly ‘backing’ the EFCC in a manner that singles out an individual from another ethnic group, Ohanaeze risks fueling narratives of tribal witch-hunts.

“The social media is already abuzz with polarized takes, from accusations of sabotage to defenses rooted in ethnic solidarity. This is a tinderbox; one misstep, and it ignites sentiments that harm us all.

As elders and youth leaders, our role is to de-escalate, not amplify. Imagine if a Yoruba socio-cultural group commented similarly on an Igbo contractor in Lagos— the backlash would be swift and justified. Let us model the unity we preach: support accountability through institutions, not ethnic lenses. Let’s turn this moment into an opportunity for growth.

“As the former southeast spokesman to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I’m an Igbo man yet spoke and still speaking for a yoruba man, my voice till date is still the loudest voice from my region if not Nigeria still in defence of a yoruba man and our President, not out of personal interest or reward but driven by vision of a united Nigeria our forefathers envisaged and family values i hold in highest esteem.

“Ohanaeze Youth Council should retract or clarify their statement to emphasize support for institutional processes rather than individual guilt. Channel your energy into advocating for transparent contract bidding in Igbo states, ensuring local firms with proven track records get priority.

“All stakeholders should engage in quiet mediation—perhaps through neutral bodies like the Nigerian Institute of Architects—to resolve the civil suit amicably, prioritizing project completion over punishment.

“Let us rally around education. Enugu’s Smart Schools are vital; demand updates from the state government on progress, regardless of contractors.



Mr. Ogundele continues cooperating fully with the EFCC; transparency will clear his name if innocence prevails. Finally, our collective voice is powerful when it unites,not divides. Let justice flow like a river-steady,impartial, and untainted by haste or bias”.Onoh concluded.