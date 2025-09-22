Suicide prevention bill now in Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, Pidgin to widen public access

By Chioma Obinna

For a successful mental health reform, the National Suicide Prevention Bill has been translated into Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and Pidgin to make its provisions accessible to millions of Nigerians.

The initiative, led by Nigerian Mental Health, NMH, in collaboration with the Nigeria Suicide Prevention Working Group, comes as the country battles one of the highest suicide rates in Africa, estimated at 17.3 per 100,000 annually.

The development is aimed at ensuring that the bill—which seeks to decriminalise attempted suicide and establish a national response framework is accessible to ordinary Nigerians.

Sponsor of the bill, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, said the translations will deepen public participation and accountability.

“Translating the bill removes a major barrier to public engagement. When people can read the law in the language they speak, communities are better placed to hold leaders accountable and support life-saving change,” he said.

The Bill, introduced in the National Assembly earlier this year, seeks to decriminalise attempted suicide, which currently attracts a one-year prison sentence in Nigeria.

It proposes treating suicide attempts as a public health issue, guaranteeing rights and aftercare for survivors, and establishing a National Suicide Prevention Unit.

Other provisions include 24-hour crisis helplines, integration of prevention strategies into healthcare services, training of professionals, and improved data collection for policymaking.

Speaking, Founder of NMH, Chime Asonye, said the translations are designed to spark a nationwide conversation.

“This is more than a translation; it is a tool for lifesaving conversations. With the help of SURPIN, the Asido Foundation, DepGenAfrica Nigeria and other committed partners, we have made this bill accessible to millions,” he said.

The World Health Organisation has identified decriminalisation and expanded access to care as essential elements of suicide prevention, while the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 prioritises good health and well-being.

NMH and its partners are pushing for the bill to reach its second reading by October 2025, ahead of World Mental Health Day.

The translated versions are available on NMH’s #SuicideNotCrime online portal, along with other psychosocial support resources.