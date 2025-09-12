SUDAN WAR: African, global diplomats decry failed peace efforts

By Dickson Omobola

International and African diplomatic figures have expressed dismay over the inability to halt the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

On April 15, 2023, two rival factions of the military government of Sudan started a civil war that has left many dead.

Since then, a series of meetings, including the Jeddah platform in May-June 2023, the Manama platform at the end of 2023, and the Geneva talks at the beginning of this year, were held without any tangible result.

But at a symposium that ended Thursday, organised by the Kofi Annan Foundation, Amina Life, and the Maghreb-African Centre to launch a peace process in Sudan under the auspices of the African Union, AU, interested stakeholders called for a ceasefire.

Speaking at the event, President of the Omnia Life Organisation, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kenya, Amina Mohamed, said the war had led to catastrophic humanitarian conditions and contributed to the displacement and asylum of millions of Sudanese to neighbouring countries.

Mohamed pointed out the importance of supporting peace efforts, urging the Sudanese parties to engage in dialogue.

According to her, it was necessary to inform the international community of the reality of the ongoing conflict in Sudan to support peaceful solutions and reach a constructive dialogue that ends the war.

She, however, warned of the influence of extremist groups and their role in the ongoing war in Sudan.

Also speaking, former Tunisian Foreign Minister and United Nations Representative to Mali, Mongi Hamdi, said the conflict had led to the displacement of millions internally and externally.

He warned of the danger of the growth of armed and extremist militias in Sudan, saying the entry of extremist groups increases the internal and regional danger.

The Communications and Information Officer and Representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Twabia Gomo, expressed sadness that the conflict had led to the displacement of 10 million people since the beginning of the conflict outside Sudan.

Pointing out ongoing calls to halt attacks on civilians, he said that 75 per cent of women were exposed to health and humanitarian risks due to the war.

Meanwhile, former South Sudan Foreign Minister, Barnaba Benjamin, argued that the conflict would not be limited to the country, saying it has a dangerous impact on the regional environment in light of the growth of armed groups and militias.

On his part, the official spokesman for the Democratic Alliance of Revolutionary Forces, Sumoud, Bakri Al-Jak, said: “The vast majority of Sudanese do not see any good in war. Some people have been working for two years to obstruct any negotiations to end the war, from the Jeddah and Manama forums to the Geneva talks.”

He pointed out that this initiative was an important attempt to restore the Sudanese issue to the African agenda, support efforts to stop the war, and restore the international community’s interest in ending the conflict in Sudan through IGAD and the African Union, and the integration of roles with the UN.