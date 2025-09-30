Strike: Umahi appeals to PENGASSAN to put Nigeria first

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has appealed to the leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to suspend its nationwide strike in the interest of the nation.

Umahi, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser (Media), Orji Uchenna Orji, in Abuja, urged the union to allow wisdom to prevail in resolving its disagreement with the Dangote Group, stressing that the strike could negatively affect Nigeria’s rebounding economy.

Earlier, the Minister inspected sections I and II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos State. He was accompanied by public affairs analyst Segun Sowunmi, the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Adeyemi Adebomehin, the Director of Highway Bridges and Design, Engr. Musa Saidu, and the Federal Controller of Works, Engr. Kesha, among others.

Umahi explained that the inspection was meant to give stakeholders across party lines the opportunity to evaluate the quality and progress of work and appreciate the efforts of President Bola Tinubu in the works sector. According to him, the visit would enable them to judge whether the projects represent great investments for Nigeria’s future.

He added that the visit also served to reverify the evaluation of additional work submitted by the contractor, Hitech Construction Company Ltd, as compiled by the Department of Roads and Bridges of the Federal Ministry of Works.

The Minister commended the pace and quality of work being done by Hitech, attributing the resolution of technical challenges encountered on the project to the contractor’s expertise and commitment to national development.

Umahi disclosed that Hitech is set to construct Nigeria’s biggest flyovers at the connecting point between sections I and II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to ease traffic conflicts along the corridor.

He further urged Nigerians to disregard reports by “some content creators” alleging construction failures, describing them as mischievous and uninformed.

Reacting to allegations by Stella Okengwu, who claimed to be the CEO of Winhome Real Estate, the Minister challenged her to provide evidence of investment on land she allegedly purchased in 2022 for N50 million and proof of approval to develop the land, let alone claims of a $250 million investment.