Stop lying about our client’s health condition, Kanu’s lawyer tells DSS

Nnamdi Kanu

By Steve Oko

One of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, Onyedikachi Ifedi, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of lying about the health status of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), insisting that the secret police lacks the clinical competence to manage his condition.

Reacting to recent claims by the DSS on Kanu’s medical state, Ifedi alleged that the agency has been playing “hide-and-seek” with his client’s health, despite his critical cardiovascular challenges.

In a strongly worded statement issued Wednesday night, the lawyer held the DSS responsible for downplaying the severity of Kanu’s ailment, which, according to him, requires urgent intervention by qualified specialists.

He challenged the DSS to hold a public press conference with independent medical experts if it disputes Kanu’s claims about the poor quality of care he is receiving.

“We have read with utter dismay the latest propaganda churned out by the DSS through their willing media collaborators, purporting to ‘fault’ Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s revelations on the quack medical attention to which he has been subjected,” the statement read in part.

“The facts are simple and indisputable: The DSS has been playing hide-and-seek with his health. Despite being present during his medical examinations, the agency suddenly introduced one Dr. Nasiru Mohammed, an individual with no demonstrable competence in handling life-threatening cardiovascular conditions. If indeed the DSS has nothing to hide, why has it refused to release the full and unedited test results?”

The lawyer also questioned why the DSS had to fly Kanu’s blood samples to South Africa for analysis if, as it claimed, nothing was wrong with him.

According to him, “a security agency that does not even understand the clinical implications of aortic valve regurgitation or congestive heart failure has no business presuming to oversee the healthcare of a man whose life is already endangered by its reckless detention conditions.”

Ifedi further alleged that the DSS intimidates doctors into diluting their reports to suit government narratives and mislead the courts into believing that Kanu is in good health.

He condemned what he described as a pattern of “lies, concealment, and medical quackery,” vowing that the legal team would continue to expose every falsehood and hold the DSS accountable before Nigerians and the international community.