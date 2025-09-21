Stop entertaining opposition Governors, Forum tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider granting audiences to certain opposition governors, amid allegations from the Forum that some APC members face victimisation in their states.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the Forum’s Chairman, Alhaji Salleh Zazzaga, said the Forum was concerned that some governors use their influence in ways that disadvantage APC members at the state level. The Forum did not name any governors or provide documentary evidence for the allegations.

The statement said APC members in some opposition-controlled states have allegedly experienced harassment, intimidation and economic setbacks, and that these developments risk undermining party unity and morale ahead of forthcoming elections.

The Forum warned that continued public engagements between the President and those governors could be interpreted as condoning the behaviour the Forum described. It urged the Presidency to review privileges it may be extending to such governors and called on the President to focus on protecting and strengthening the APC as the 2027 general elections approach.

The Forum’s statement did not identify specific incidents or provide supporting documentation for its claims.