Stop entertaining opposition governors, forum tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has urged President Bola Tinubu to be cautious about public engagements with opposition governors, saying such meetings could affect the morale of APC members.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the Forum said some APC members in opposition-controlled states have reported instances of harassment and intimidation. The Forum did not name any governors or provide supporting evidence for the complaints.

The Forum appealed to the Presidency and party leaders to prioritise measures that strengthen and protect APC members’ participation in the political process as the 2027 general elections approach.