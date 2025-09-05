Stop associating me with Onana, says Super Eagles goalkeeper, Adeleye

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles shot-stopper Adebayo Adeleye has appealed to the public to stop mistaking him for Manchester United and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Adeleye who is currently with the Super Eagles preparing for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa said this in interviews, expressing concern over recurring instances where he has been wrongly identified as the Red Devils’ goalkeeper.

“To the esteemed public, I wish to clarify a pressing matter regarding my identity. My name is Adebayo Adeleye, and I am a Nigerian goalkeeper. Unfortunately, some individuals have mistakenly called me Andre Onana, the renowned Cameroonian goalkeeper,” he said.

He further stressed that while he holds great respect for Onana, they are two different players with distinct nationalities and career paths.

“I kindly request that the public refrain from associating me with Andre Onana, as we are two distinct individuals with different nationalities and careers. I am proud to be Adebayo Adeleye, a Nigerian, and I would appreciate it if my correct identity is respected and used in all references,” he added.

Adeleye, who has represented Nigeria at senior level, currently plies his trade in Europe and remains one of the country’s promising goalkeeping options.

Andre Onana has not had the best of times at Manchester United since joining from Inter Milan in 2023.