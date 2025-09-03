Sterling Bank marks 1yr of SeaBaas, surpasses 2 billion transactions

Sterling Bank Limited has celebrated the first anniversary of SeaBaas, its revolutionary core banking system designed and built in Africa.



A statement from the bank said the within its first year in operation SeaBaas has processed over two billion transactions, reduced processing times by about 60%, and driven a 66% surge in customer adoption, setting new benchmarks for scale, efficiency, and reliability in financial technology.



Also since launch, the platform has powered Sterling’s digital ecosystem, OneBank, SterlingPro, Switch, Specta, and more, while enabling fintech integrations, agent banking networks, and third-party solutions.



With zero downtime across 365 days

of service, SeaBaas has proven its resilience as one of the most dependable

financial platforms on the continent.



“SeaBaas, to us, represents a proof of possibility”, said Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive, Sterling Bank.



He added, “It shows that Africa can build world-class technology, solve complex problems locally, and scale globally. This milestone is a collective victory for every Sterling colleague, our partners, and our customers who believed in the vision.”



Designed by Sterling Bank and developed in collaboration with Peerless

Software, KPMG, Bazara Technologies, Revent Technologies, and AppQuest

Solutions, alongside Sterling’s in-house engineering talent, SeaBaas has become

a model of courage, ingenuity, and execution excellence in Nigeria.



Speaking further on the technology, Suleiman stated: “SeaBaasreminds us that when we dare to dream boldly and build courageously, there is no limit to what we can achieve in Africa. This is only the beginning.”