State police won’t work in Nigeria, retired gen tells Tinubu

…Says govs’ll pocket, covert them to thugs

By Steve Oko

Gen. Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma (retd.) has voiced his disagreement with the establishment of state police as being proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

The retired General, who spoke with Vanguard in Umuahia, said that governors would convert the personnel into thugs to hunt their perceived enemies.

He insisted that state police are no solution to the festering insecurity in the country, arguing that nothing is actually wrong with the federal police if they revive the spirit with which they operated in the past.

“Who is going to be the person that will issue orders to those state police? Is it the governors that you have today?” he asked.

“I am not in support of state policing. It will not work in Nigeria. That state police will become the thugs for the state governors. Take my word for it.

“Nothing is wrong with the federal police. If the police are constituted and allowed to function the way police have been functioning before, there is nothing absolutely wrong with the police system we have had before.

“When you make the police dysfunctional, then you start looking for state police. And when you now introduce state police, it becomes a frank incest. Then the governors will pocket them and use them to do their own bidding. And we start another thing altogether. Then, we start the cry all over again. I will advise Mr. President not to toe that line.”