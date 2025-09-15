State of the Nation: Why I made U-turn on opposing state police — Gov Idris

Kebbi state governor, Dr Nasir Idris

…I want to be remembered as a teacher who transformed Kebbi

…My achievements ‘ll speak for me in 2027

By Soni Daniel, Northern Regional Editor & Victor Ahiuma-Young

Two years into his tenure, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State says his focus has been on service delivery rather than politics.

The former labour leader points to landmark achievements — from the renovation of over 2,000 schools, recruitment of teachers, and payment of the country’s highest minimum wage, to the restoration of security in troubled communities and multi-billion-dollar investment deals in agriculture and industrialisation.

With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, Governor Idris insists that his performance in education, workers’ welfare, health, infrastructure, and security will speak for him when the time comes. In this exclusive interview with Vanguard, he opens up on his administration’s priorities, challenges, and vision for Kebbi State.

It has been over two years

since you assumed office as

Governor of Kebbi State. As someone well known in the labour community, expectations were high that you would deliver. Looking back, what have you done differently for the people?

When I came in as Governor of Kebbi State, I knew that in governance you inherit both assets and liabilities.

Having lived all my life in Kebbi, I know what my people want. One of their key yearnings was to see the state capital look like any other state capital in the federation because it had been left behind. So, I started by transforming the capital.

The second focus was education. Although education is my constituency, it was not being given the priority it deserved. I declared a state of emergency on education, constituted a committee, and their recommendations were adopted by the State Executive Council. We began implementing them through rehabilitation, new construction, and supply of instructional materials and furniture.

In less than two years, I have renovated and furnished over 2,000 primary and secondary schools, constructed 304 new schools, and furnished them.

To ensure students remain in school, I increased the monthly feeding allocation for secondary schools from N175 million to N300 million because of the rising cost of food.

Teachers’ welfare also received attention. Since the creation of Kebbi, teachers have not had it this good. Not because I am a teacher,but because I care. During the implementation of the new minimum wage, I ensured Kebbi offered the best in the North.

Why do you say Kebbi’s is the best?

Because I know.

The minimum wage here is N70,000?

No, it is N75,000—higher than the federal government’s . When I took over, the salary bill for primary school teachers was N586 million. Today, I pay N1.54 billion—almost triple. That is why I say Kebbi’s is the best.

I also extended the years of service for teachers, because classrooms were becoming empty as retirements outpaced recruitment. As Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) President, I fought for longer service years, and I could not let Kebbi teachers suffer under my administration.

Despite embargoes on employment, I recruited 2,000 qualified teachers in the first phase, with more to come.

In addition, to relieve parents of school fees burden, I approved N2.8 billion for the registration fees of Kebbi State students in tertiary institutions within and outside Nigeria. I did this in my first and second years because otherwise, many would have dropped out.

A parent who has three or four children in a tertiary institution, based on jacking up of registration fees by some universities and other tertiary institutions, cannot be able to pay . A father needs about N300,000, N400,000 or more to pay for his children. So I said, no, let us try to reduce this burden for them. The government should shoulder that responsibility and that is what we have been doing.

Is this for all Kebbi students?

Yes, for all Kebbi State students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria and abroad. Just last month, the Accountant-General paid N2.7 billion. Lecturers in our state-owned tertiary institutions also had their service years extended from 60 to 65 years, and from 35 to 40 years of service.

Kebbi is known as an agrarian state, particularly for rice and wheat. What have you done in agriculture?

Knowing that our people are farmers, we procured 520 trailers of assorted fertilizers and distributed them free of charge. After fuel subsidy removal, we also purchased 410 trailers of assorted food items and distributed them free, including during Ramadan and Christmas.This year, we launched dry season farming early. We bought 10,000 CNG and solar pumps, 4,000 power tillers, and 10,000 herbicides, all distributed free to farmers. We also gave out 150 trucks of fertilizer free of charge—while other states subsidized, Kebbi gave completely free.

What about infrastructure development? Is there any deliberate effort to change the landscape of Birnin Kebbi by your administration?

Yes, right from the start, I wanted Birnin Kebbi to reflect the status of a state capital, and we have achieved that. Today, you can Google Birnin Kebbi and see the transformation. Every local government in Kebbi has projects ready for commissioning. The same development is visible in Argungu, Yauri, even the most difficult terrain that is Zuru road, Kokoto Zuru.

My predecessors said they could not do it because it is a federal government road. Although it is a federal road, I could not fold my hands while my people suffer. The company that was awarded the contract in 2018 only managed four kilometres and I went and pleaded with Mr. President to revoke that contract and give it to another reputable company that can do it. In the alternative, I pleaded with Mr. President to hand it over to Kebbi State government to execute according to specifications so that we can do it and be reimbursed by the federal government upon completion.

Mr. President said he didn’t have any problem with that and consequently approved the transfer of the road to Kebbi State. We are now working on it to specification. That road connects four agrarian LGAs—Fakai, Zuru, Danko-Wasagu, and Sakaba.

We are also constructing other roads to ease the movement of farm produce to markets.

How easy and affordable is it for the citizens of Kebbi State to access health services under your administration?

We began rehabilitating our general hospitals and primary health centres. Argungu General Hospital is completed, while work is ongoing in Bunza, Zuru, and Koko. We have finished Danko-Wasagu and Ngaski general hospitals, and rehabilitated 18 primary health centers, PHCs.

Our tertiary facilities like Federal Medical Center (FMC ) Birnin Kebbi and Sir Yahaya Specialist Hospital were overstretched because local hospitals were neglected for years. We employed 2,146 health workers, including doctors, nurses, and other professionals.

I did that because my administration is committed to addressing health challenges. Healthcare is one of our cardinal priorities—one of our five key agendas. We have already begun implementing reforms.

When I noticed that doctors were leaving our general hospitals, I set up a committee to investigate the reasons. Their report revealed that the main issue was salary disparity. A doctor at the Federal Medical Centre earned about ¦ 100,000 to ¦ 150,000 more than a doctor in state service. I immediately approved the regularization of salaries so that doctors in our general hospitals would earn the same as their counterparts at the Federal Medical Centre.

Now, state doctors earn the same as their federal counterparts. That intervention has helped us retain our doctors.

In addition, we recruited more health personnel to staff our hospitals and purchased new equipment. Our goal is not just rehabilitation but also equipping our facilities so that patients no longer have to travel 100 kilometers from their local governments to the state capital for treatment. That is why we are upgrading primary healthcare centres to bring services closer to the people.

We also improved some of our larger dispensaries so they can accommodate at least 10 patients at a time, with proper beds and basic facilities. These upgrades are part of our efforts to make healthcare more accessible and ensure our people are satisfied.

Insecurity is a major challenge nationwide. How are you tackling it in Kebbi?

Truly, no state is 100 percent secure but we are doing our best. When I assumed office, some communities were deserted due to insecurity. I engaged security agencies, asked their challenges, and provided support. We procured 1,000 motorcycles for vigilantes and hunters, and 80 Toyota Hilux vehicles for the Army, Police, DSS, NSCDC, and vigilantes. We also pay monthly allowances to boost morale. Today, we have no IDPs in Kebbi. People have returned to their homes and farms, contributing to lower food prices nationwide.

What is your view on the creation of state police?

Initially, I was not in support. But after consultations, I realized the Nigerian Police is grossly inadequate. With over 200 million people and only about 400,000 policemen, it is impossible to provide adequate security. Kebbi supports state police, but with federal regulation and oversight to ensure coordination. It should complement not replace the national police.

Housing is a key social service. What steps have you taken in that area?

Every administration in Kebbi has built housing units. We have purchased federal government houses and are renovating them for allocation. We are also in advanced discussions with a company to build more houses. We will subsidize costs to make them affordable. In addition, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is building 300 houses for flood victims in the state. We also completed the abandoned state secretariat project, which will house 23,000 workers under one roof. I promised workers I would not owe them—and today Kebbi does not owe salaries, pensions, gratuities, or death benefits.

Industrialization is crucial for job creation. Where are the industries you have established to create jobs and boost the economy of the agrarian state?

Recently, Kebbi signed an agreement with MSM for a cement factory in Mayama LGA worth $350 million, expected to employ 39,000 people. From my trip to China, we secured a $250 million lithium processing project in Libata, which will create 75,000 jobs. From Romania, we secured a $600 million lithium and copper project, expected to employ 45,000 directly and indirectly. Work has already started.

What about the maritime sector?

We are leveraging the River Niger, which passes through Yauri. We have agreements to establish water transport links from Yauri to Benin Republic through the Amina border. Benin has deployed officials; Nigeria is expected to do the same.This will boost trade and increase tax revenues for both Kebbi and the federal government.

Some states recently announced higher minimum wages—Imo at N104,000, Ebonyi at N94,000. What should Kebbi workers expect?

Minimum wage is about doing the right thing. You may announce N100,000 but N70,000 properly implemented may be better especially in the area of consequential adjustments. When the issue arose, we set up a joint committee of government and labour. We adopted the labour’s proposal, even though it was N723,000 higher in total salary bill. Since September 2024, we have paid the new minimum wage without issues.

Kebbi used to be famous for the Argungu Fishing Festival, which seems to have declined. Any plans to revive it?

By February or March next year, by God’s grace, we will host the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival. The committee is already at work.

Some governors are already focused on 2027 politics but you seem to be less concerned about the politics of 2027. Why?

I feel that I have just started doing what I want to massively transform Kebbi and give the people something to be proud of for generations to come. That is why I am not bothered about politics for now. I just want to concentrate on what will bring about transformation of the state and give succour to our people. Soon, I will flag off six kilometres of new roads in Birnin Kebbi’s outskirts, as the city continues to expand.

Finally, with 2027 around the corner, what message do you have for your people?

I am very confident that our projects will speak for us. Through prudent management of resources, we have executed projects in schools, health, agriculture, roads, water, and housing. We brought development closer to the people, and by God’s grace, our achievements will speak for us when the time comes.