State creation: Idahosa tasks National Assembly on Benin State bill

By Esther Onyegbula

Calls for the creation of Benin State have gathered fresh momentum, with the Governor of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Europe Region, Ambassador Collins Osazee Idahosa, intensifying advocacy for the Federal Government to grant the long-demanded statehood.

Idahosa, a leading voice for the Benin people, said the demand was not just about regional pride but a matter of equity, representation, and development. He stressed that the Benin region, with its rich cultural heritage, historical relevance, and economic potential, deserves recognition as a full-fledged state.

“The creation of Benin State is not just a matter of regional pride, but also a necessary step towards ensuring equitable representation, autonomy, and development for our people,” Idahosa declared.

His call comes against the backdrop of renewed agitation for state creation across the country, including the Anioma State campaign, which has reportedly secured the backing of 85 senators and traditional rulers in the South East.

According to him, granting Benin State would help correct historical imbalances, give the people a stronger voice in national affairs, and open the door for greater investment in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Benin stakeholders have also insisted that state creation would guarantee self-determination, boost economic opportunities, and strengthen national unity.

The agitation aligns with broader proposals before the National Assembly, where lawmakers are considering the creation of 31 new states as part of ongoing constitutional amendments.

Idahosa urged the Assembly to give priority to the Benin State bill, warning that failure to address the legitimate yearnings of the people could perpetuate feelings of marginalisation.