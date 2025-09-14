Stakeholders raise alarm over rising femicide cases in Lagos

Stakeholders have expressed deep concern over the escalating cases of femicide in Lagos State, warning that it poses a serious threat to families, communities, and society if not urgently addressed.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday, the stakeholders identified domestic violence as a major contributor to this disturbing trend.

Google defines femicide as the intentional murder of women or girls specifically because of their gender, often perpetrated by intimate partners or close relatives.

NAN reports that in spite of awareness efforts, violence against women in Nigeria continues to rise.

Recently, the Police Command in Lagos State apprehended a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend on Sept. 3 in Oko-Oba.

The suspect reportedly disguised himself as a dispatch rider to gain access to his estranged girlfriend’s room after she ended their relationship due to his abusive behaviour.

Earlier, he had threatened that no one else would marry her if she rejected him. The man allegedly stabbed her to death with a knife.

The case is currently under investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos.

This incident adds to the increasing cases of domestic violence among couples, often fueled by unresolved disputes and misunderstandings, sometimes escalating to injuries or death.

Similarly, on July 17, police in Lagos arrested a man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in a hotel in Ayobo, a Lagos suburb.

Guests reportedly heard strange noises from their room at about 10 p.m., leading to his arrest as he tried to flee. The suspect confessed to stabbing her multiple times in the stomach, head, and ribs, claiming it was for ritual purposes.

On March 12, another man was arrested for stabbing his wife to death during a heated argument in their apartment in Badagry.

According to police, the husband used a kitchen knife in the violent fight.

Additionally, on Feb. 21, a 23-year-old man was apprehended for beating his girlfriend to death at his home in Ijeododo, Alimosho.

Neighbours reportedly heard her screaming for help around midnight during the assault.

While many such cases go unreported, Lagos-based Non-Government Organisation (NGO), DOHS Cares Foundation, has documented over 140 verified femicide cases across Nigeria in the first nine months of the year.

Speaking to NAN, its founder, Mrs Ololade Ajayi attributed femicide to Nigeria’s patriarchal system, entrenched gender stereotypes, and cultural norms that treat women as property.

Ajayi called for specific legislation addressing femicide and attempted femicide, urging strict punishments, safe shelters, and effective law enforcement.

“Currently, no Nigerian law specifically addresses femicide. Perpetrators are tried under general murder laws that fail to capture the gender-specific nuances of femicide.

“To protect women, femicide must be directly addressed in our laws, with perpetrators facing the highest punishments to deter others,” she stressed.

Security expert Mr Christopher Oji advised Nigerians to embrace premarital courtship to reduce intimate partner homicides.

He explained that many couples rushed into marriage without proper background checks, leading to conflicts and violence. Courtship helps identify red flags like jealousy, aggression, and controlling behavior before marriage.

Oji linked femicide to factors such as jealousy, infidelity, economic hardship, lack of trust, drug abuse, mental health issues, and exposure to domestic violence during childhood.

He also noted that while most perpetrators were men, “women and girls sometimes commit such acts.”

Oji urged couples to choose separation or divorce over violence and called on families, communities, and religious bodies to promote healthy relationships through marriage courses and faith-based teachings.

Legal practitioner, Mrs Kemi Ojo, urged those in abusive relationships to prioritise their safety and leave immediately.

She highlighted the importance of conflict resolution, counseling, and public awareness campaigns to combat femicide.

Ojo encouraged couples to use healthy, non-violent methods for resolving disputes and seek professional support from counselors, psychologists, or religious leaders.

The lawyer called for regular public education on the dangers of domestic violence, legal consequences, and the importance of maintaining peaceful relationships.

