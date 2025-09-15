Stakeholders call for creation of state-level anti-corruption agency

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A coalition of reform advocates has called for the establishment of state-level anti-corruption agencies and deepen citizen oversight of government spending, arguing that local action is essential to curb graft and improve public service delivery.

This was discussed during a one-day roundtable in Jos, Plateau State convened by BudgIT Foundation in partnership with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) programme, which is funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

The session brought together journalists, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and some government officials, and other stakeholders to explore new approaches to transparency and accountability at the sub-national level.

Dr. Emmanuel Uche, Anti-Corruption Programme Manager for the EU-RoLAC initiative, argued that Plateau and other states can no longer rely solely on federal agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

“We are gradually drifting toward true federalism where federating units must have some level of independence,” he said, acknowledging concerns that state-level anti-corruption agencies might initially be abused but its long-term impacts would ensure good governance.

He cited the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission as evidence that local institutions can mature into credible watchdogs. “In the short run you might have challenges. In the long run, it will only get better and be ultimately profitable,” Uche stated.

He urged CSOs to maintain “eternal vigilance,” describing it as the essential currency for improving public administration.

Vahyala Kwaga, BudgIT’s Head of Research and Policy Advisory, stressed that Nigeria’s battle against corruption will be won or lost in the States, where citizens interact daily with government.

“If global and local best practices are not argued for and adopted at the state level, there will be minimal buy-in,” he said.

Kwaga warned, however, that accountability measures must be carefully designed so they do not discourage innovation or overload career civil servants, who often shoulder the day-to-day burden of implementing reforms.

Joshua Osiyemi, another BudgIT official, challenged participants to use the Freedom of Information Act to demand records and hold officials accountable.

Representatives of the Plateau State Government, speaking through the Office of the Head of Civil Service, welcomed the dialogue and pledged to uphold transparency in governance.

The roundtable closed with a shared understanding that corruption cannot be eradicated entirely, but it can be driven to negligible levels through sustained oversight, smarter service-delivery reforms, and the active participation of civil society and the media.