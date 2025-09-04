SSDC unveils rail, roads, housing, power agenda for South-South — Nwuche

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC), Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has outlined an ambitious plan to transform the South-South into a hub of modern infrastructure and inclusive growth.

Speaking at the inaugural board meeting of the Commission in Abuja, Nwuche said the SSDC will prioritise railways, roads, waterways, electricity, telecommunications, agriculture, housing, and urban development.

“The SSDC is mandated to look at the overall development of the South-South region. We shall meticulously address these priority areas by strategically deploying resources to ensure steady and sustainable progress,” he said.

He explained that the Commission, established by President Bola Tinubu and backed by legislation from the National Assembly, will draw inspiration from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) development model, where abandoned projects were completed and new ones executed under transparent systems. Procurement, he added, would be anchored on transparency, competitiveness, and global best practices.

Beyond infrastructure, Nwuche said the SSDC will focus on human capital by empowering youth and women, who have borne the brunt of oil exploration’s negative impacts and high unemployment. He stressed the importance of working with governors of the South-South states, the National Assembly, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and other partners to avoid duplication and ensure harmony.

“Our mandate is enormous and not for an individual or a few; it is a collective task. We must work together as a team, with courage, wisdom, and integrity. There is no development beyond our reach,” he said.

The SSDC is expected to submit its first budget to the Presidency by September 30, 2025. Nwuche urged the board to begin work immediately to lay a solid foundation for operations.

Also speaking, SSDC Managing Director Usoro Akpabio described the Commission as a unique opportunity to lay a foundation for the region’s development. She said: “Through deliberate investments, sound policy engagement, and meaningful partnerships, we will build the economic backbone of our region. Our cities, towns, and rural communities will not be left behind but positioned to lead.”