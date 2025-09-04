SSDC targets rail, roads, housing, power in South-South — Nwuche

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC), Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has unveiled an ambitious infrastructural agenda aimed at transforming the South-South region into a hub of modern development.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Commission’s Board in Abuja, Nwuche said the SSDC will prioritise large-scale infrastructure, including railways, roads, waterways, electricity, telecommunications, agriculture, housing and urban development.

According to him, the Commission, established by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and backed by legislation from the National Assembly, has a clear mandate under Section 8 of the SSDC Act to address underdevelopment in the region by formulating and implementing practical solutions.

“We are mandated to look at the overall development of the South-South region, including railways and road transportation, waterways transportation, industries, agriculture, telecommunication, electricity, urban and housing development. We shall meticulously address these priority areas by strategically deploying resources to ensure steady and sustainable progress,” Nwuche stated.

He stressed that the SSDC will draw inspiration from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) development model, where abandoned projects were completed and new ones executed within record time under a transparent framework.

The Chairman noted that the Commission’s approach to procurement will be anchored on transparency, competitiveness, and global best practices to ensure that every naira spent delivers maximum impact.

Beyond infrastructure, the SSDC will also focus on human capital by empowering youth and women who, he said, have borne the brunt of oil production’s negative impacts and the region’s high unemployment rates.

Nwuche emphasised collaboration with governors of the South-South states, the National Assembly, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and other development partners to avoid duplication of projects and ensure harmony in execution.

He pledged that the Commission will engage communities, youth groups, and stakeholders at every stage of its work, ensuring inclusiveness and accountability in the development process.

“Our mandate is enormous and not for an individual or a few; it is a collective task. We must work together as a team, with courage, wisdom and integrity. There is no development beyond our reach,” he said.

With the SSDC expected to submit its first budget to the Presidency by September 30, 2025, Nwuche urged the board to begin immediate work to lay a solid foundation for the Commission’s operations.