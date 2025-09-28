Sports key to discipline, teamwork — Rear Admiral Oamen

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—The Western Naval Command (WNC) of the Nigerian Navy on Friday, September 26, concluded its 2025 Intra-Command Sports Competition at the Nigerian Navy Sports Complex, Navy Town, Ojo, with the Flag Officer Commanding, Rear Admiral Michael Oamen, describing sports as a vital tool for discipline, fitness, and teamwork among naval personnel.

Reiterating the Command’s commitment to physical and mental readiness, Oamen told participants: “Beyond the excitement of competition, this event is designed to promote unity, discipline, and mental alertness. These values are as important on the parade ground as they are in the field of battle. It is only when we are fit and cohesive that we can deliver on our operational mandates.”

He praised officers and ratings for demonstrating the enduring spirit of the Western Naval Command throughout the week-long event. “From the march-past at the opening to the football finals today, our personnel have shown discipline, skill, and teamwork. These are the same qualities we expect them to bring into their duties in defence of the nation,” he said.

The championship, which opened on Tuesday, September 23, featured four combat teams—Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta—competing in football, tug-of-war, athletics, and other sports as part of preparations for the upcoming Nigerian Navy Games.

At the medal presentation, Team Alpha emerged overall champions with 41 medals, including 16 gold. Team Charlie came second with 13 gold and 31 medals, while Team Bravo placed third with 11 gold out of 33 medals. Team Delta finished fourth with two gold medals and 19 overall.

The final day featured a football clash where Team Bravo defeated Team Charlie 3–1, and a spirited tug-of-war contest that thrilled spectators.

In his closing remarks, Oamen urged participants to carry the lessons of sports into their daily duties. “Fitness is not seasonal; it is a continuous duty. I expect every officer and rating to keep this spirit alive, to carry it into your training, your watch duties, and your operations. Sports may end today, but its discipline must remain with us always,” he said.

Dignitaries at the event included Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army; Mrs. Archie-Abia Ibinabo, Assistant Commander General of Narcotics and Director of Seaport Operations at NDLEA; and Rear Admiral S.D. Ibrahim, Chief Staff Officer of WNC, among others.