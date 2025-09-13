Sports Editors to Nigerians: Forget 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles

By Jacob Ajom

Following the dismal performance of the Super Eagles against South Africa on Tuesday, Nigerians have been asking whether the country still has any chance in the race for a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Sports Vanguard posed the same question to some Sports Editors in Lagos.

According to Adekunle Salami, a senior editor with New Telegraph newspapers the World Cup ticket is off Nigeria’s fingers. Said he, “We got this position because in eight games we drew five. If you want to go the World Cup you don’t go about it that way. Don’t forget we have had three coaches in these qualifiers. How do you get the cohesion and understanding of the players? .We have lost it. Let’s forget about the World Cup and focus on the Nations Cup coming up in December.

For the NFF, I will not join those saying they should be sacked because I know the implications of sacking the NFF. My only advice to them is that they should eat the humble pie and resign.

On his part Deputy Editor of Punch Newspapers, Tana Aiyejina said, “for me the next two games are dead rubber games, but we must fulfill all righteousness and complete our qualification matches. We lost qualification for the World Cup ticket long ago, even before Chelle was appointed.

On the NFF I have heard a lot of what people have called on the NFF to resign. For me, it is not about this set of people resigning. What is the quality of the next set of people coming? Are they going to be a set of people who are highly skilled in football management. Can they take our football to the next level.

In other climes, it is natural that when you don’t achieve results you go. But not here, I don’t see them going anywhere..

Group Sports Editor of Thisday Newspapers, Duro Ikhazuagbe said a total overhaul of the NFF is the only way out .

Said he, “those running Nigerian football should no longer be allowed to continue. They know nothing about the sport they claim to be running.”

Looking at the chances of the Super Eagles, he said, “right now, our destiny is no longer in our hands because we have lost direct qualification.

On the NFF, he said, “I have not seen what they have done other than the retrogression of our football. They have to go. The government can use the Congress to effect the necessary changes. However, when I say total overhaul that should start from the congress because the whole problem starts from there. If we want to do a total overhaul, we should start from the State FAs who claim they call the shots of Nigerian football by way of congress. We must also overhaul the congress. The process that encourages politicians to take over our football must be stopped. We need those who understand the business of football to take charge of Nigeria football and not to leave it in the hands of politicians.”