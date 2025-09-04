Spence on brink of history as first Muslim England player

Djed Spence

Tottenham’s Djed Spence said the opportunity to make history as the first male player who publicly identifies as a Muslim to represent England was a “blessing” as he prepares for a potential debut.

The 25-year-old defender was one of two new faces included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

It is understood Spence could become the first Muslim man to play for England’s senior team.

“I’ve seen that,” the versatile full-back said at England’s training base. “It’s a blessing, it’s amazing. I did see something like that.

“I was surprised, really, first ever. It’s just amazing. I don’t have the words really.”

But the former England Under-21s international said he did not feel under extra pressure, adding: “I just play football with a smile on my face.”

Spence’s faith is a major part of his identity and is something he frequently acknowledges on social media.

“First things first, God is the greatest,” he said. “I pray a lot. I give gratitude to God.

“In the toughest moments of my life, the darkest moments, I’ve always believed that God has always been by my side.

“When I’m winning, when I’m in a good moment, I promote God as well because he’s always been by my side. It’s a big thing for me, my faith.”

Spence’s rise has been a slow one.

After impressing in the Championship for Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest, he moved to Premier League Tottenham in 2022.

But he initially struggled to make an impression under former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, and spent time on loan at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa.

The defender only made his full Spurs debut in December, two-and-a-half years after he joined the club in what proved a breakthrough campaign that culminated in Europa League glory.

He came on as a substitute in the Bilbao final having initially been omitted from Ange Postecoglou’s group-stage squad earlier in the season.

“Without (a strong) mentality, you won’t make it to the top,” said Spence. “I definitely think I have got a strong mentality, especially to fight through challenges.”

“I do have a mental note of people who doubted me, for sure, and it does feel good to prove them wrong,” he added.

Now the full-back hopes to inspire others.

“If I can do it, you can do it,” he said. “Not just Muslim kids, any child of any faith. Put your mind to something and you can do it.”

England face Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday before travelling to play Serbia in Belgrade on Tuesday.

Tuchel’s men are top of Group K with three wins from three matches so far.