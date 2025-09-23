Spelling Bee: Adelayo Aminat, Ibrahim Hussein emerge champions in Apapa-Iganmu LCDA

By Osho Abeeb

The Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, has held the 21st edition of its annual Spelling Bee Competition with pupils and students from 20 schools across the council area competing for honours.

The competition, which featured 15 primary schools and five secondary schools, produced Adelayo Aminat of Savage Nursery and Primary School as winner in the primary school category, while Ibrahim Hussein clinched first place in the senior secondary school category.

Other winners include Sodiq Mustapha of David Savage Primary School and Prince Nwori of Irepodun Primary School, who placed second and third respectively in the primary school category. In the secondary school category, Hakeem Raji of Araromi Secondary School and John Grace Amarachi of Sari-Iganmu School emerged second and third place winners.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu LCDA, Hon. Jimoh Olawale Saliu, said the competition was aimed at improving the educational standard of children and preparing them for future leadership roles.

According to him: “This programme started during the tenure of our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he was governor of Lagos State. It is a way of rewarding hard work and encouraging our children to go beyond the school curriculum. They should be able to stand in public anywhere, anytime. I encourage parents to allow their children to read well because education remains very important in this era.”

The wife of the Executive Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Jimoh Modinat Kekelomo, who also addressed the gathering, described the spelling bee as a platform for building children’s confidence and discipline. She commended parents and teachers for their sacrifices, stressing that every child who participated was already a winner.

The event was coordinated by officials from the Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance and Education District IV, including Mrs. Omolola Odunsi, Mrs. Adebesi Omolaoye and Mr. Aremu Kamal.

In her remarks, Omolola Odunsi of Education District IV rated the students’ performance 7 out of 10, noting that while they displayed competence, they needed to improve their familiarity with words ahead of the grand finale.

The competition was attended by council officials including the Vice Chairman, Dr. Mrs. Fadekemi Otitonaiye, the Chairperson, Hon. Alhaja Fatima Jimoh Olawale, and members of the legislative arm led by Hon. Adigun Abdullahi Arogundade.