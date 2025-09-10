Speaker Abbas hails Ewalefoh’s visionary leadership, dedication to nation-building at 50

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, PhD, GCON, has congratulated the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, on the occasion of his 50th birthday, describing him as a visionary leader and a beacon of service to the nation.

In his goodwill message, the Speaker noted that attaining the golden age of 50 is both a remarkable milestone and a moment of reflection and thanksgiving. He commended Dr. Ewalefoh for a life defined by excellence, integrity, and dedication to national development.

“Your visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to nation-building remain exemplary and inspirational. I am confident that the wisdom, knowledge, and dedication you have demonstrated will continue to guide your path and inspire those who look up to you as a leader and mentor,” the Speaker stated.

Rt. Hon. Abbas further joined the family, friends, and associates of the ICRC boss in celebrating him, praying for greater accomplishments in the years ahead.

“As you mark this special day, I join your family and friends in celebrating you. May this new chapter of your life be filled with abundant blessings, renewed strength, sound health, and even greater accomplishments,” he added.

The Speaker, on behalf of the entire House of Representatives, extended warm felicitations to Dr. Ewalefoh, while commending his ongoing efforts in strengthening Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) as a vehicle for Nigeria’s infrastructure renewal.