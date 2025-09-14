Speak truth to power, Tinubu challenges faith leaders

President Bola Tinubu

…Appeals for Sustained Religious Harmony for National Peace, Development

By Egufe Yafugborhi

IKOT EKPENE – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged faith leaders in Nigeria to speak truth to power and provide constructive solutions that will help build a nation anchored on integrity, hard work, and compassion.

The President made the call on Sunday in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, while addressing the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

Represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Tinubu appealed to faith leaders to continue promoting religious harmony, denouncing violence, and fostering reconciliation in communities affected by conflict to achieve sustainable peace and development.

He noted that religious leaders play a crucial role in shaping values, strengthening trust among citizens, and serving as a vital bridge for peace, unity, and moral renewal in the country.

Commending the Catholic Church for its investments in education, healthcare, and social welfare, often in underserved communities, Tinubu said its contributions during times of hardship, injustice, and corruption have provided comfort and moral guidance to millions of Nigerians.

“I encourage you to continue speaking truth to power, not only to government but also to all sectors of society, while offering constructive solutions that will help us collectively build a nation where integrity, hard work, and compassion define public and private life,” he stated.

On the economy, the President explained that his administration had taken bold steps to stabilize the nation and implement reforms in key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and infrastructure, aimed at creating jobs, boosting productivity, and expanding opportunities for the youth.

While acknowledging that results may not be immediate, he assured that the reforms were designed to deliver long-term benefits that would uplift citizens and secure a brighter economic future.

He stressed that governance is not only about growth, but also about justice, fairness, accountability, and ensuring no one is left behind—whether in urban or rural areas, majority or minority, rich or poor.

Tinubu further reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to working with faith-based organizations in education, healthcare, social welfare, and skills development, noting that such partnerships are essential for tackling poverty, reducing inequality, and building stronger communities.

He also encouraged the Church to collaborate with government in advancing civic education, protecting the environment, and empowering young people, so that future generations would not only acquire knowledge but also uphold the moral values needed to strengthen society.