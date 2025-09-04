Spain thrash Bulgaria in opening 2026 World Cup qualifier

Bulgaria’s midfielder #13 Emil Tsenov and Spain’s forward #19 Lamine Yamal (C) fight for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E European qualification football matches between Bulgaria and Spain, at the Vassil Levski stadium in Sofia on September 4, 2025. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

Spain kicked off their World Cup 2026 qualification campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win in Bulgaria on Thursday.

The Euro 2024 champions eased to a comfortable victory at the Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia with first-half goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was able to bring on Rodri Hernandez and Dani Carvajal for their first international appearances in several months after both recovered from severe knee injuries.

Spain, who won the World Cup for the first and only time in 2010, are expected to top Group E which also contains Turkey and Georgia, to reach the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico directly.

This was the first time Spain have faced Bulgaria in more than 20 years, with the last competitive meeting at the 1998 World Cup.

That ended in a 6-1 rout but despite roaring into a healthy lead in Bulgaria, Spain could not keep the goals flowing.

“We are incredibly demanding, (the players) most of all — they were disappointed with the second half,” said De la Fuente.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi set up his former Real Sociedad team-mate Oyarzabal for the opener with a fine pass as Spain took the lead after five minutes.

Radoslav Kirilov hit the post for the hosts before Chelsea defender Cucurella thumped in to double Spain’s lead after the ball dropped into his path. It was the left-back’s first goal for his country.

“It landed for me, I controlled it and then I hit it, I’m very happy to score my first for Spain,” said Cucurella.

The game was effectively over before the break when Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal whipped in a corner which Merino nodded home, reflecting Spain’s domination.

Arsenal midfielder Merino hit the crossbar in the second half as Spain continued to dominate. Teenager Yamal was bright and dangerous without scoring on the right flank.

Man City midfielder Rodri and Real Madrid’s Carvajal made their long-awaited returns off the bench as De la Fuente shuffled his pack. They had missed seven and nine months each respectively.

The coach also handed Jesus Rodriguez his international debut in the final stages, with the Como winger replacing Yamal to round off a fine evening for La Roja.

“We’re happy but we have to keep taking steps forward,” added De la Fuente.

“(Turkey) will be a higher level game and more demanding… we have to look to be better every day.”

Spain visit Turkey, who beat Georgia 3-2 earlier on, in their next qualifier on Sunday.

