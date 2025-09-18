Southern youths move to curb voter apathy, mobilise for CVR

. Endorse Sukubo for NYCN president

By Steve Oko

Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth from 17 Southern states have vowed to end voter apathy among Southern youths.

Emphasising the need for national unity and cohesion, the youths also vowed to resist any attempt by politicians to divide Nigeria along political, ethnic or religious lines.

This is as they have unanimously endorsed Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo for a second term as the national President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference after their meeting in Umuahia, Abia State capital, the groups, including Yoruba Youths Council, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths, Ijaw Youths Council, Efik Youths Assembly, Ijaw Youths Council , among others, argued that the refusal of youths to participate in the electoral process was the reason bad leaders emerge.

They urged all eligible youths to take advantage of the ongoing voter’s registration exercise to acquire their permanent voter’s card to enable them participate in ethe lectoral process.

“The mistake of the youths, which actually leads to the hunger, is not participating in elections. It is our right to exercise our franchise.

“Most of the youths, shy away. That is why we sensitize them on the need to get their voter’s card and choose a leader of their choice; a leader they believe will salvage them.

” This will change the situation of the day; the economy of the day; the famine and the hunger eating up Nigeria. We need to select leaders who have the technical know-how to handle the affairs of the country.

“How are we going to do that if we sit at the sideline? That is the more reason we need to come out as youths. sensitize others who want to sit at home to go out, get their voter’s card and get prepared for the forthcoming elections in 2027”.

The youths blamed the growing poverty in the country on the ostentatious lifestyle of the political class especially Governors which they said, is chocking the country.

“The problem we have is the governors of certain states who believe that the state treasury is just for them to cheer up their luxurious lifestyle and send their aides and family members out to go and enjoy in other countries, something they would have been able to provide for the common man. This way, they plunge the entire populace into poverty.”

In a communique read by the President, Southern Nigeria Youths Assembly, Engr. Moses Njoku, the youths said they were satisfied with the “visionary leadership and ingenuity” of Sukubo, hence their unanimous endorsement of his candidacy for a second tenure.

“We are confident in him, and we fully believe that he will give us the best in his second term. He is one man that has been skilled in state craftsmanship; a befitting square peg in a square hole.”

They enumerated his efforts in facilitating job opportunities for youths, fostering peace between Northern and Southern youths, progressive mindedness as part of the reason for the endorsement.

According to them, Sukubo facilitated over 280 jobs for youths within the oil and gas mainstream sub-sector.

“He has also brought to bear, a lot of partnership with critical stakeholders within the oil and gas sub-sector to ensure that the youths of this country are galvanized, and re-integrated into the scheme of things.

“Before now, Nigerian youths have not really featured properly within the oil and gas space. But he single-handedly partnered with notable oil and gas players within that industry to ensure that a lot of Nigerian youths were properly engaged. Some of them are still abroad for internship”, the youths said.

On the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Southern Nigeria youths said they had been engaging the federal government, expressing optimism about a positive outcome.

Some of the youth leaders present at the press conference were the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Council, Ambassador Uchenna Obiora; National President of Efik Youths Council, Christopher Ekpenyong; Prince Dalolu Sukubo, Chief Priest Jami Salako, Arc. Achi Chris Achi, Matthew Oyhi, among others.