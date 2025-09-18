Southern Kaduna youths vow to produce governorship candidate in 2027

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Renaissance Front (SKRF) has declared that the emergence of a credible governorship candidate from the region in the 2027 elections is a “non-negotiable priority.”

The group made the declaration on Wednesday at its 2025 Young Persons Political Conference held in Kaduna under the chairmanship of Builder Dr. Monday Barau Madaki, FNIOB. The event, themed “Charting a Path to 2027: Alignment or Opposition to the Centre,” brought together young leaders, community representatives, and political stakeholders. Lead presentations were delivered by Dr. Philibus Nwamagyi Audu and journalist Mr. Luka Binniyat.

In a communiqué signed by Convener, Comrade Sabastine Bahori Luka, and Secretary, Pastor Jerome Waziri, the SKRF urged Southern Kaduna politicians to contest governorship primaries across all major political parties to guarantee the region’s presence on the ballot.

The group emphasized that Southern Kaduna is more than a geographical bloc, describing it as a socio-cultural entity of 12 Local Government Areas spanning over 26,000 square kilometres—larger than Kano State. Rejecting the “minority” label, it cited the 2006 census, which placed the region’s population at 51.2% of Kaduna State. It also called for the abolition of the current three-zone classification in favour of a two-zone (North and South) structure to ensure fairer power rotation.

On political history, the communiqué challenged claims that the region never supported the APC, noting that the party secured over 40% of Southern Kaduna votes in 2015 and about 30% in 2019.

While acknowledging some federal and state interventions—including the appointment of General Christopher Musa Gwabin as Chief of Defence Staff, the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, and the upgrade of FMC Kafanchan—the group expressed dissatisfaction with what it described as “limited political inclusion” under Governor Uba Sani. It warned that greater representation must be secured before 2027 if the administration seeks the region’s backing.

Delegates were divided on whether to align with or oppose the central government. A majority favoured strategic alignment to attract appointments and development, while others pushed for calculated opposition to strengthen the region’s bargaining power.

The communiqué further noted that although the PDP and Labour Party dominated legislative seats in 2023, several lawmakers have since gravitated toward the ruling party. It urged Senator Sunday Katung, Hon. Dan Amos, Hon. Ali Kalat, and other opposition figures to reconsider their positions in the interest of regional unity.

In its strongest resolution, the conference concluded: “Southern Kaduna must leverage its demographic and electoral strength to secure greater political inclusion. Our governorship ambition in 2027 remains non-negotiable.”