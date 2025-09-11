Southern Kaduna professionals endorse Senator Katung for 2027 re-election

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Southern Kaduna Professionals Forum (SKPF) has expressed strong support for Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, urging him to seek re-election in 2027 in recognition of his “credible, impactful, and people-oriented” representation of Kaduna South.

In a statement signed by its National President, Arc. Samuel Yakubu, the forum lauded Katung’s legislative achievements and constituency projects, which have positively affected lives across the eight local government areas of the senatorial district.

Yakubu highlighted the senator’s role in facilitating the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, the Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan, and a modern science laboratory in Fadan Kamanton, describing these initiatives as transformative for education, healthcare, and economic development in Southern Kaduna.

The SKPF urged that Katung’s re-election bid should not be limited by the challenges within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting the party’s ongoing internal struggles. “We are calling on Senator Katung, come 2027, to seek re-election under any political platform should the PDP’s internal wrangling persist. His leadership has brought significant development to our people,” the statement read.

The forum also praised the senator’s scholarship schemes for indigent students, empowerment programmes for women and youths, and rural infrastructure projects, noting that these interventions have promoted inclusion and equity in governance.

“These projects are not just infrastructure; they are investments in the future of our people. They will expand access to education and healthcare, stimulate the local economy, and create employment opportunities for youths,” the SKPF added.

Describing Katung as a “strong and credible voice in the Senate,” the group called on traditional rulers, political stakeholders, and community leaders to support the senator, emphasizing the importance of consolidating the gains achieved during his tenure.

“Senator Katung has proven that Southern Kaduna can be ably represented with dignity, commitment, and results. It is in our collective interest to allow him consolidate on the foundation he has laid,” the statement concluded.