Southern Kaduna has political weight, MBF tells el-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Kaduna State chapter, has dismissed recent remarks by former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on the demographic and political composition of Southern Kaduna, describing them as misleading and contrary to verified facts.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna on Friday, Chairman of the Forum, Air Commodore John Bako Ajeye (Rtd), said the group felt compelled to “set the record straight” following El-Rufai’s appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Ajeye explained that Southern Kaduna, which is historically and culturally part of the Middle Belt, encompasses 12 Local Government Areas, including the eight in Kaduna South Senatorial District as well as Chikun, Kajuru, Kaduna South and Lere. He said the area covers about 26,000 square kilometres and has a projected population of over 5 million people, “almost half of the state’s population.”

He stressed that contrary to El-Rufai’s claim, Kaduna State is not overwhelmingly tilted towards one religion or group, but is “a near-balanced state where Southern Kaduna plays a pivotal demographic and political role.”

According to the MBF, the zone is not only rich in numbers but also in its historical contributions, citing education, civil service excellence and the roles of pioneers such as Dr. Barau Dikko and Prof. Ishaya Audu.

On the political front, Ajeye recalled that votes from Southern Kaduna were decisive in the 2023 governorship election, in which Senator Uba Sani won with a slim margin.

The Forum also faulted comparisons made by the former governor, describing them as “inappropriate and capable of deepening divisions.” Ajeye urged political leaders in Kaduna State to embrace messages of unity and reconciliation rather than narratives that could foster discord.

“We admonish Mallam El-Rufai and other political actors to desist from spreading claims that may jeopardize peace. What Kaduna needs is healing, truth and inclusive governance,” he said. He further reaffirmed MBF’s commitment to equity, transparent governance and peaceful coexistence among all ethnic and religious groups in Kaduna State.

The Forum also appealed to the media and civil society to “disregard narratives that seek to diminish Southern Kaduna” and instead support initiatives that build trust and cohesion across the state