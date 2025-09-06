Southern Kaduna crisis political, not religious — Muslim coalition

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Coalition of Muslim Ummah of Southern Kaduna has cautioned against framing the recurring crises in the area as religious, insisting that the conflicts are political in nature and not driven by faith.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday, the coalition dismissed narratives portraying Southern Kaduna as an exclusively Christian enclave, stressing that Muslims have always been integral to the region’s history, economy, and politics.

A statement jointly signed by Alhaji Bala Adamu, Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Muslim Development Association (SOKAMUDA), and Dr. Mohammed Kabir, President of the Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna (MYFOSKA), read:“Anyone attempting to divide Kaduna along religious lines is engaging in dangerous misrepresentation. It is not acceptable.”

The group maintained that Muslims and Christians coexisted peacefully for centuries before violence emerged in the region, noting that past crises were often linked to political differences rather than religion.

It also urged the media to ensure balance in reporting and to verify facts before publishing, stressing that Southern Kaduna would thrive when Christians and Muslims work together as brothers and sisters.

The coalition further called on communities to resist being drawn into sectarian divisions and to embrace diversity as a source of strength.

On the current peace in the state, the group credited it to the inclusive governance approach of Governor Uba Sani, describing him as committed to carrying everyone along.